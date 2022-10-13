Read full article on original website
WWMT
Police officer tackles 15-year-old girl to break up fight at Kalamazoo school
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo public safety officer tackled a 15-year-old high school student to the ground to break up a fight outside Loy Norrix High School, as seen in a video circulating on social media. The video showed the teen swinging at another girl before the officer ran...
WWMT
Sparta man with outstanding warrants arrested, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 37-year-old man of Sparta was arrested in Georgetown Township after a foot pursuit on Saturday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit started after a traffic violation when the suspect first drove from deputies in the area of Main Street and Baldwin Street in a dark colored Honda Pilot, deputies said.
WWMT
Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
WWMT
Flames erupt inside Kalamazoo home, no injuries
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Flames erupted in the basement of a home in 1900 block of Vanzee on Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Knollwood fire: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the basement,...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer, bus crashes in ditch & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer passed away Saturday after a battle with leukemia. The department released through a Facebook post Sunday morning that PSO Christian Smith, was called home. Full story: Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer...
WWMT
Community invited to finish painting Bike Friendly Kalamazoo mural
PORTAGE, Mich. — A mural to encourage bike ridership and promote bike safety is to be completed and unveiled to the community Saturday. The community is also invited to help finish painting the mural, located near Lovers Lane and Centre Avenue in Portage. The massive 17 by 58-foot painting...
WWMT
The comeback kid: Toys "R" Us returns to West Michigan Macy's stores
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Macy's has breathed new life into kids toy store giant Toys "R" Us. The department store teamed up with Toys "R" Us following their bankruptcy in 2018 and opened 14 new locations in Michigan, according to Macy's. Toys "R" Us nationwide return: Toys 'R' Us is...
WWMT
Kalamazoo concert held to benefit homeless community
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A local concert was held to benefit the homeless community Saturday at Davis Street Park in Kalamazoo. The concert was hosted by a Kalamazoo based band called Mushroom Jam, Vine neighborhood residents, and the Vine Neighborhood Association. Five different local artists and bands performed at the...
WWMT
Battle Creek Fire Department host Seventh Fire Prevention Week open house
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It's fire prevention week and the Battle Creek Fire Department is inviting the public to attend an open house Saturday. The Battle Creek Fire Department is holding its Seventh Fire Prevention Week open house, scheduled to begin 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The open house...
WWMT
Addressing a growing problem: New addiction recovery center opening up in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One of the largest drug addiction treatment centers in West Michigan is opening to curb the growing drug addiction problem in the area. Landmark Recovery’s 60-bed center is set to open in Battle Creek at 9 a.m., on Tuesday. It’s targeting people struggling with mental health, drug, alcohol and substance use disorders.
WWMT
Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
WWMT
Adopt Today: Binx
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Meet Binx!. Named after our favorite Hocus Pocus character, this three-month-old girl dog is ready to cast some magical kisses upon you, all before trying to herd anything that moves. SPCA of Southwest Michigan Executive Director Katie Timber says Binx is likely a heeler mix, steering...
WWMT
Assistant News Director Jon McCrary inducted into Silver Circle
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As a high school student, Jon McCrary was first hired into the TV industry - unknowingly marking the beginning of a news-ful journey. Unbeknownst at the time, the young professional moved on to work behind and in front of the camera as a anchor, reporter, videographer, and leader in the newsroom for decades to come.
WWMT
Vicksburg historic district placed on National Register of Historic Places
VICKSBURG, Mich. — As they celebrate their 150th anniversary, the historic district of the Village of Vicksburg was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The register is the official list of the country's historic places that are deemed worthy of preservation, according to the village Monday. Vicksburg...
WWMT
Battle Creek World War II vet finally coming home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich — World War II ended 77 years ago. Finally, more than seventy years after giving his life for his country, the remains of a West Michigan native are coming home. Those remains of Army Private First Class Lowell D. Smith were just identified over the summer.
WWMT
Michigan State outlasts Wisconsin, takes home 34-28 overtime thriller
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year graduate senior wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second overtime period and the Spartans beat Wisconsin, 34-28, in front of 72,526 fans at Spartan Stadium on Homecoming Saturday. Thorne completed 21-of-28...
WWMT
Second half turnovers plague Broncos as they fall 33-14 to Bobcats
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan football team fell to Ohio, 33-14, on Homecoming at Waldo Stadium on Saturday night in front of 20,320 fans. WMU (2-5, 1-2 MAC) was down 20-14 at half but committed six turnovers in the second half, leading to 13 points by the Bobcats and none by the Broncos.
WWMT
Game time announced for Michigan versus Michigan State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan will host Michigan State in a rivalry game matchup, battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy on Saturday, Oct. 29. It's scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., according to the Michigan State Athletics office. The game will be broadcast on ABC. High School Football Fever...
