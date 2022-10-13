KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As a high school student, Jon McCrary was first hired into the TV industry - unknowingly marking the beginning of a news-ful journey. Unbeknownst at the time, the young professional moved on to work behind and in front of the camera as a anchor, reporter, videographer, and leader in the newsroom for decades to come.

