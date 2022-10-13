Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Much-loved Haitian singer Mikaben dead aged 41 after collapsing on stage
Much-loved Haitian singer Mikaben has died aged 41 after he collapsed on stage. The musician fell after the end of his show at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday (15.10.22), but his passing has only now emerged. Mikaben – born Michael Benjamin – abruptly brought his show to an...
WFMZ-TV Online
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 17-23): ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘The Peripheral’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 17-23.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tilda Swinton collects teeth from film sets
Tilda Swinton has "quite a collection" of false teeth. The ' Michael Clayton' star has worn various dental sets over the years for her movie roles and she has kept all the custom-made pieces which were created by UK-based company Fangs FX and she's joked she could donate them all to the Academy Museum in Los Angeles so the institute could have a "a room full of teeth."
WFMZ-TV Online
Vivica A. Fox to Host True Crime Show ‘The Interrogation Room’
Vivica A. Fox is taking a deep dive into true crime as the Empire star is set to host The Interrogation Room, which will take viewers behind the scenes of real-life criminal interrogations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox has signed on to host the upcoming true crime show, which...
WFMZ-TV Online
Julianne Moore to Lead AMC Royal Period Drama ‘Mary & George’
A British 17th century royal scandal centering on scheming mother Mary Villiers will be the focal point of the new AMC period drama, Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore. According to Deadline, the eight-part Jacobean drama will see the Oscar-winner play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who helped mold her son, George, to seduce King James I and become his lover. The pair’s outrageous plotting saw them rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the wealthiest, most titled, and most influential mother and sons England had ever seen.
WFMZ-TV Online
Essie Davis Lands Role in Netflix Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’
Game of Thrones alum Essie Davis has joined the cast of Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of David Nicholls’ popular comic romance novel One Day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis will play the mother of lead character Dexter Mayhew, Alison, who was previously portrayed by Patricia Clarkson in the 2002 film adaptation. The White Lotus star Leo Woodall is set to play Dexter, while This Is Going to Hurt breakout Ambika Mod will portray his love interest, Emma Morley.
WFMZ-TV Online
Netflix to Delay Harry & Meghan Docuseries Following Backlash Over ‘The Crown’
Netflix has been in hot water recently following a leak about Episode 1 of the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, and now it’s affecting some of its other royal-themed releases. According to Deadline, the Crown episode, titled “Queen Victoria Syndrome,” is said to focus on a meeting Prince...
Comments / 0