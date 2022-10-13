10/13 KVCR Midday News: CA State Senator Connie Leyva Will Take on New Role at KVCR, DOJ Reports Over 4 Million Fentanyl Pills Seized, Local Events, & More

On Thursday at the Parole Office in the city of San Bernardino, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place to celebrate the opening of a unique workforce program inside of San Bernardino's Parole Office. The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation Cal Trans Work Program is run by the San Bernardino Community College District's Economic Development & Corporate Training team. According to Eduardo Rubio, Workforce Development Manager with the District's EDCT, the onsite office gives formerly incarcerated men a better chance at success. He spoke with KVCR's Rick Dulock just one day after the new office opened downtown.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO