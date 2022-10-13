Read full article on original website
Hit-and-run: Kan. woman jailed after SUV strikes boy on bicycle
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a 7-year-old boy. Just after 1p.m. Saturday, at 1:15 pm, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident involving a child in the 2000 block of North Minnesota, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived...
kfdi.com
Suspect in Fatal Drive-Thru Shooting Questioned & Released
The Wichita Police Department said a man involved in a deadly shooting at a fast food drive-thru last Friday has been questioned and released. The 31-year-old man and and 35 year old Pleasure Coleman, of Wichita, reportedly got into an argument in the drive-through of the Wendy’s restaurant at Harry and Clifton. The altercation eventually turned physical, and that’s when the two men began shooting at one another. Coleman was struck and died at the scene.
northwestmoinfo.com
Wichita Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – A Wichita, Kansas man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol just after 12 P.M. they made the arrest of 22-year-old Willondja M. Jacques who was wanted on a Cooper County misdemeanor warrant for speeding.
Update: WPD makes arrest in hit-and-run involving child
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has made an arrest in Saturday's hit and run that involved a child.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ramel Browning
Teenager Ramel Browning was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 660-9478, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Hutchinson man seriously injured when trash truck overturns
A man from Hutchinson has been seriously injured when the trash truck he was driving overturned.
Kan. woman, 3 juveniles hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—Seven people were injured in an accident just after noon Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Infiniti QX60 driven by Kayla D. Timms, 34, Ellsworth, was southbound on Kansas Highway 141. The driver failed to stop at stop sign at the Kansas Highway...
Man killed in shooting in east Wichita drive-thru
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was killed on Friday night during an altercation that started in the drive-thru of a local fast food restaurant. A news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says at 11:35 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 3600 block of E. Harry St. for a report of […]
Wichita to consider catalytic converter theft ordinance
The Wichita City Council will consider a new ordinance that will try to prevent the theft of catalytic converters.
7 injured in central Kansas crash
This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
Hutchinson firefighters hold Monday afternoon fire to single room
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Hutchinson home. Firefighters were called to 510 East 23rd for a house fire just after 3 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the house from all windows. The fire was contained to one room. One person was there and was already outside when firefighters got there. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KAKE TV
9 taken to hospitals after 2-vehicle crash in central Kansas
LANGLEY, Kan. (KAKE) - Nine people, including three children and four teenagers, were taken to hospitals following a crash in Ellsworth County on Sunday. The accident happened at around 12:15 p.m. at the junction of K-141 and K-4 in southeastern Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a southbound Infinity failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a GMC pickup.
Man killed in south Wichita dispute
A 35-year-old man got into an argument with employees inside the Wendy’s while waiting at the drive-thru window. The incident worsened when a 31-year-old man in the vehicle behind him became involved.
Kansas woman dead after hit-and-run incident involving truck and motorcycle
The crash happened shortly after noon Saturday on eastbound K-96, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
Child injured in hit and run in east Wichita
A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.
WIBW
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
Salina teenager fights for his life following motorcycle accident
WICHITA — Salina teenager, Charles "CJ" Prough Jr., 19, is in a coma and fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash at the corner of Belmont Boulevard and Mayfair Drive on Oct. 11. CJ is a graduate of Central High School and received his welding certificate from Salina Tech.
Police will not open investigation into officer in incident with mayor
After reviewing body camera footage from an incident between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says they will not be opening an investigation into the officer involved.
Frimpong is 'First Course' speaker Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next First Course event will be Tuesday at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. You can hear from Dr. Thomas Frimpong about surgical management of back and neck pain. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with a free sandwich, chips, cookie, and drink available to the...
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
