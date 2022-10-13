ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

Hutch Post

Hit-and-run: Kan. woman jailed after SUV strikes boy on bicycle

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a 7-year-old boy. Just after 1p.m. Saturday, at 1:15 pm, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident involving a child in the 2000 block of North Minnesota, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived...
kfdi.com

Suspect in Fatal Drive-Thru Shooting Questioned & Released

The Wichita Police Department said a man involved in a deadly shooting at a fast food drive-thru last Friday has been questioned and released. The 31-year-old man and and 35 year old Pleasure Coleman, of Wichita, reportedly got into an argument in the drive-through of the Wendy’s restaurant at Harry and Clifton. The altercation eventually turned physical, and that’s when the two men began shooting at one another. Coleman was struck and died at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Wichita Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County

(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – A Wichita, Kansas man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol just after 12 P.M. they made the arrest of 22-year-old Willondja M. Jacques who was wanted on a Cooper County misdemeanor warrant for speeding.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Ramel Browning

Teenager Ramel Browning was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 660-9478, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man killed in shooting in east Wichita drive-thru

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was killed on Friday night during an altercation that started in the drive-thru of a local fast food restaurant. A news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says at 11:35 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 3600 block of E. Harry St. for a report of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

7 injured in central Kansas crash

This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson firefighters hold Monday afternoon fire to single room

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Hutchinson home. Firefighters were called to 510 East 23rd for a house fire just after 3 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the house from all windows. The fire was contained to one room. One person was there and was already outside when firefighters got there. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

9 taken to hospitals after 2-vehicle crash in central Kansas

LANGLEY, Kan. (KAKE) - Nine people, including three children and four teenagers, were taken to hospitals following a crash in Ellsworth County on Sunday. The accident happened at around 12:15 p.m. at the junction of K-141 and K-4 in southeastern Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a southbound Infinity failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a GMC pickup.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Frimpong is 'First Course' speaker Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next First Course event will be Tuesday at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. You can hear from Dr. Thomas Frimpong about surgical management of back and neck pain. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with a free sandwich, chips, cookie, and drink available to the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
WHITE CITY, KS
Hutch Post

