One person displaced after house fire on Barten Court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – No one was home when fire broke out at a Virginia Beach residence Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Crews responded to the 2100 block of Barten Court around 5:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a 2-story single family home.

The one person who lives at the home is staying with family now, following the fire.

Although there were no injuries reported, one cat remains missing, a fire official said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

