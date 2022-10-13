One person displaced after house fire on Barten Court
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – No one was home when fire broke out at a Virginia Beach residence Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.
Crews responded to the 2100 block of Barten Court around 5:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a 2-story single family home.
The one person who lives at the home is staying with family now, following the fire.
Although there were no injuries reported, one cat remains missing, a fire official said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0