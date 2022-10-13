ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

One person displaced after house fire on Barten Court

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRVa8_0iXrghBU00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – No one was home when fire broke out at a Virginia Beach residence Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Crews responded to the 2100 block of Barten Court around 5:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a 2-story single family home.

The one person who lives at the home is staying with family now, following the fire.

Although there were no injuries reported, one cat remains missing, a fire official said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash on N Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday afternoon on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it happened around 12:14 p.m. A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

3 vessels catch fire at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three vessels caught fire and sank Monday morning at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk. The Coast Guard told WAVY that it worked with Norfolk firefighters to put the fires out, and no injuries were reported. One vessel did float away, and was obstructing the main...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing 69-year-old man in Norfolk found

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to find a missing 69-year-old man. Fred L. Branton was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 in the 1300 block of N. Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. Branton is about 5 feet 9 inches...
NORFOLK, VA
wbtw.com

16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Portsmouth. According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact and possession of a firearm by a minor. These charges stem from...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WVNS

AMBER Alert issued by Virginia State Police for 2 abducted children

HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October 17, 2022 on behalf of the Hampton Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on October 16, 2022 at 2:30p.m. Abducted is Adriana Truitt: White female Sandy hair Blue eyes 1yr old 2ft […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault

WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault. WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Luria and Kiggans face off in another heated debate...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy