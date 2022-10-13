Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
James Corden banned by owner of iconic Balthazar restaurant
James Corden has been banned by the owner of iconic Balthazar restaurant in New York. Restaurateur Keith McNally – who has a history of booting celebrities from his eateries – said he barred the Late Late Show host, 44, due to his treatment of staff. The 71-year-old also...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ralphie returns in first teaser for 'A Christmas Story' sequel
Most would agree that it isn't Christmas without a repeat viewing of the 1983 classic "A Christmas Story," and this year, there's an extra reason to rejoice. On Monday, the first teaser for HBO Max's upcoming sequel, "A Christmas Story Christmas," was released, and it promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
WFMZ-TV Online
Essie Davis Lands Role in Netflix Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’
Game of Thrones alum Essie Davis has joined the cast of Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of David Nicholls’ popular comic romance novel One Day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis will play the mother of lead character Dexter Mayhew, Alison, who was previously portrayed by Patricia Clarkson in the 2002 film adaptation. The White Lotus star Leo Woodall is set to play Dexter, while This Is Going to Hurt breakout Ambika Mod will portray his love interest, Emma Morley.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tilda Swinton collects teeth from film sets
Tilda Swinton has "quite a collection" of false teeth. The ' Michael Clayton' star has worn various dental sets over the years for her movie roles and she has kept all the custom-made pieces which were created by UK-based company Fangs FX and she's joked she could donate them all to the Academy Museum in Los Angeles so the institute could have a "a room full of teeth."
WFMZ-TV Online
Julianne Moore to Lead AMC Royal Period Drama ‘Mary & George’
A British 17th century royal scandal centering on scheming mother Mary Villiers will be the focal point of the new AMC period drama, Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore. According to Deadline, the eight-part Jacobean drama will see the Oscar-winner play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who helped mold her son, George, to seduce King James I and become his lover. The pair’s outrageous plotting saw them rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the wealthiest, most titled, and most influential mother and sons England had ever seen.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde slam ex-nanny for ‘false and scurrilous accusations’
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have released a joint statement slamming their children’s former nanny over “false and scurrilous accusations”. The former couple hit back after their ex-employee – who worked for them for more than three years – gave an interview to the Daily Mail in which she made a series of accusations including one about Jason’s behaviour amidst the breakdown of his relationship with Olivia, and said she had been fired by the ‘Ted Lasso’ actor.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Winchesters’ Stars & EPs Face Off to Prove Their ‘Supernatural’ Knowledge (VIDEO)
How well do the stars and executive producers of The Winchesters, the Supernatural prequel now airing on The CW, know the Winchester family history? You’re about to find out. Executive producers Jensen and Danneel Ackles and stars Drake Rodger (John Winchester) and Meg Donnelly (Mary Campbell) sat down with...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Everybody makes such a big deal. It’s a body...' These actors were not afraid to go full-frontal on screen!
Appearing in a film or series implies certain kind of magic and actors in question are aware that they are often required to get out of their comfort zone. This usually happens with scenes that require a performer to take it all off!. Find out which male stars had to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sylvester Stallone Builds Criminal Empire in New ‘Tulsa King’ Trailer (VIDEO)
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone as a New York Mafia capo sent to set up shop in Oklahoma. The teaser (watch below), which debuted during Sunday’s (October 16) Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS, shows Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi as he’s released from prison and relocated to Tulsa to establish criminal operations there. He soon finds that things are very different in the middle of nowhere compared to life in New York City.
WFMZ-TV Online
Much-loved Haitian singer Mikaben dead aged 41 after collapsing on stage
Much-loved Haitian singer Mikaben has died aged 41 after he collapsed on stage. The musician fell after the end of his show at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday (15.10.22), but his passing has only now emerged. Mikaben – born Michael Benjamin – abruptly brought his show to an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Vivica A. Fox to Host True Crime Show ‘The Interrogation Room’
Vivica A. Fox is taking a deep dive into true crime as the Empire star is set to host The Interrogation Room, which will take viewers behind the scenes of real-life criminal interrogations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox has signed on to host the upcoming true crime show, which...
WFMZ-TV Online
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 17-23): ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘The Peripheral’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 17-23.
Tamron Hall teams up with the Purple Leash Project
The Purple Leash Project is helping by creating special spaces for animals to sleep and play so everyone can heal.
Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate Kanye West’s acquisition of his right-wing social media platform, while defending the rapper by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.“He’s obviously wanting to have a conversation that plenty of people want to have and I think that he is trying to engage in the free speech environment,” said the app chief executive and husband of Candace Owens. “But I would like to say that he’s in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative.”The takeover by West, who is legally known as Ye,...
Comments / 0