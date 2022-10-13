Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Flu reported in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Health Department has received its first reports on influenza (flu) cases in the county. Symptoms of the flu start suddenly and include fever that lasts 3-4 days, body aches, chills, tiredness, cough, and headache. The flu virus is spread from person-to-person by mouth droplets during talking, coughing or sneezing.
Department of Aging still taking Medicare Part D appointments
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The open enrollment period for 2023 Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans is underway. The period began Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. The Reno County Department of Aging is partnering with trained SHICK volunteers from the Reno County Volunteer Center to offer counseling and assistance for Reno County residents over age 60 who need help enrolling or reviewing their drug coverage.
Frimpong is 'First Course' speaker Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next First Course event will be Tuesday at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. You can hear from Dr. Thomas Frimpong about surgical management of back and neck pain. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with a free sandwich, chips, cookie, and drink available to the...
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review Pardon My Cheesesteak!
With cheesesteak restaurants in Wichita unable to last long, options for the sandwich are limited. Readers came across an online only business out of a dark kitchen called Pardon My Cheesesteak and asked me to review it. Pardon My Cheesesteak which can only be found on food delivery service apps...
Chamber membership breakfast is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The October Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber Membership Breakfast, sponsored by Prairie Bank of Kansas is this Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Sand Hills Event Center at 4601 North Plum. The speaker for this month is Doug Wareham, President of Kansas Bankers Association. Please...
Kansas Honor Flight constantly fundraising for trips of a lifetime
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Honor Flight continues to raise money to send war Veterans to see the memorials for the conflicts they fought in. "We send World War II, Korea and Vietnam Veterans and era Veterans to Washington, D.C., on a two night, three day trip, all expenses paid for the veteran," said John Hooker with Kansas Honor Flight. "It's the trip of a lifetime."
Soar Hire Job Fair is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you’re looking for a job or even a career change, then an event happening Tuesday at the Uptown Hutch Mall is for you. It's the twice a year Soar Hire Job Fair and it runs from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the mall.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
Hutchinson firefighters hold Monday afternoon fire to single room
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Hutchinson home. Firefighters were called to 510 East 23rd for a house fire just after 3 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the house from all windows. The fire was contained to one room. One person was there and was already outside when firefighters got there. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
wichitaonthecheap.com
WinterFest Market in Derby this Holiday
WinterFest is on December 3, 2022 from 9 am to 3 pm. WINTERFEST at Woodlawn is a holiday shopping tradition! Bring your friends to Woodlawn United Methodist, in Derby, for this FREE event. Over 65 vendors offer a wide variety of hand-crafted items, art, food, clothing, home décor, and more!
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at El Capitan Seafood & Grill
One type of restaurant east Wichita is short on is Mexican seafood. When it comes to these restaurants, many of them are found in the north and south parts of town. So welcome El Capitan Seafood & Grill, who recently opened at 410 N. Hillside. ===========. 410 N Hillside St.,...
This steakhouse chain has just closed its last Wichita restaurant
Crews were removing signs from the building on Monday.
Kiwanis Chili and Soup Festival seeking business sponsors
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Downtown Kiwanis Club's 2022 Chili and Soup Festival is coming up November 5. The Club is looking for business sponsors for the event. It's a great day to be in beautiful Downtown Hutchinson and sample fantastic...
New aerospace manufacturing facility coming to Kansas, creating 155 jobs
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
ksal.com
Crash Sends 9 to Hospitals
Nine people were transported to hospitals in Ellsworth, Lindsborg, McPherson, and Salina following a two-vehicle crash west of Geneseo. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Infiniti QX60 SUV was driving south on K-141 Highway. It failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck driven by a 15-year-old boy.
Marion Reservoir still under blue-green algae watch
MARION COUNTY — Marion Reservoir continues to be under a watch regarding blue-green algae problems. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issue public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae throughout the spring and summer. A...
Salina teenager fights for his life following motorcycle accident
WICHITA — Salina teenager, Charles "CJ" Prough Jr., 19, is in a coma and fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash at the corner of Belmont Boulevard and Mayfair Drive on Oct. 11. CJ is a graduate of Central High School and received his welding certificate from Salina Tech.
Great Bend council to vote on prohibiting RVs used as residence
Existing Great Bend ordinances and regulations could be interpreted to prohibit the use of an RV parked on a lot as a residence. However, they do not clearly do so. A complaint was made to code enforcement about a trailer in the side yard of a property being used as a residence for a family member. When the city code enforcement officer contacted the owner, he came before the Great Bend City Council a few weeks ago and argued that the existing ordinances and regulation do no prohibit the use of an RV as a residence.
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
Hutch Post
