Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
Razer reveals its new $399 handheld cloud gaming system
Razer had its annual convention, RazerCon, over the weekend. The biggest reveal was full details about its upcoming handheld cloud gaming console, the Razer Edge. We first saw the console a few weeks ago, with a promise of more details on October 15. That promise has been fulfilled, and we know much more about the handheld console.
knowtechie.com
Samsung soundbars are on sale for up to $400 off at Amazon
If your current TV audio setup is sounding a bit stale these days, do yourself a favor and get yourself a soundbar. And if you’re looking to get one on the cheap, Amazon is hosting a huge sale that offers up a variety of options at some attractive prices.
knowtechie.com
How to factory reset the Echo Dot? (Gen 1 to Gen 4)
The Echo Dot is an awesome smart speaker, and Alexa works great with it. But when there are issues, it can be a frustrating experience. Over time, the smart assistant can experience connection issues or behave erratically. Among the many issues that can plague the experience is an Echo Dot...
knowtechie.com
Apple reportedly making an iPad dock accessory
Apple is reportedly working on a docking accessory for the iPad. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who says the device could be coming next year. According to his sources, the upcoming iPad accessory would work similarly to Google’s Pixel Tablet dock. It would turn an iPad into a smart display and a way to control your smart home devices.
knowtechie.com
How to connect Echo and Echo Dot to WiFi (with or without Alexa app)?
By now, it’s common knowledge that Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, require a WiFi connection to work. Without access to the internet, these devices can’t perform their many functions, such as streaming music, checking the weather, adding items to a shopping list, and much more.
knowtechie.com
Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is a bad gaming phone
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powerhouses of camera prowess. That performance doesn’t appear to transfer to other tasks, however, with reviewers noting the lackluster gaming performance of the Tensor G2 chip. YouTuber Golden Reviewer put the Pixel 7 Pro through their usual benchmarking, using the graphics-heavy...
knowtechie.com
Cobb Douglas robot launches Conga: an AI-powered, autonomous robotic lawn mower
Robotics innovator Cobb Douglas robot has just announced the launch of Conga – an autonomous hands-free lawn care robot with enhanced visual AI. This intelligent lawn care robot takes the hassle out of lawn care by intelligently creating a virtual map. It navigates lawns of all shapes and sizes, avoiding obstacles and cutting grass silently and efficiently.
knowtechie.com
New TikTok update focuses on adult-only streams and age limits
TikTok is an ever-evolving platform, and the latest slew of updates focuses on livestreaming rules. That means changes to who can go live and new, adult-only streams. Now, before you get up in arms (or excited), adult-only streams still must follow the platform’s rules. The new streams are meant for creators that want to touch on sensitive topics or “comedy routines” for adult audiences.
Comments / 0