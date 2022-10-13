Sand Lake Police arrest man after domestic dispute

BERLIN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Sand Lake State Police arrested Mark S. Ring, 32 of Berlin on October 11. Ring was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on September 30.

On October 4, Troopers received a complaint from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department in Vermont, identifying an incident that occurred in a Berlin home on September 30. After the investigation, police reported Ring refused to let the victim leave during a domestic dispute. Ring restrained the victim and took their cell phone when they tried to call the police.

Charges

Second degree unlawful imprisonment

Fourth degree criminal mischief

Second degree harassment

Police report Ring was arrested at SP Sand Lake and processed. He was arraigned before the Berlin Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

