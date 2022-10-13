ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Lake, NY

Sand Lake Police arrest man after domestic dispute

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

BERLIN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Sand Lake State Police arrested Mark S. Ring, 32 of Berlin on October 11. Ring was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on September 30.

On October 4, Troopers received a complaint from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department in Vermont, identifying an incident that occurred in a Berlin home on September 30. After the investigation, police reported Ring refused to let the victim leave during a domestic dispute. Ring restrained the victim and took their cell phone when they tried to call the police.

Charges

  • Second degree unlawful imprisonment
  • Fourth degree criminal mischief
  • Second degree harassment
Dalton man sentenced for severely beating Pittsfield resident

Police report Ring was arrested at SP Sand Lake and processed. He was arraigned before the Berlin Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Related
WRGB

Man arrested twice in one day on DWI charges, say State Police

HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Hadley man was arrested twice in one day, accused of DWI. According to State Police, at around 9:16 AM on October 13th, troopers responded to Wilton Mountain Road in Corinth, NY, for the reports of a pickup off the roadway. 37-year-old Jeffrey R. Nadeau was arrested after State Police say he was in the driver seat after his truck struck a utility pole. He was arrested for DWI, with a reported B.A.C of 0.17%, according to State Police. He was issued tickets and released.
HADLEY, NY
WNYT

Galway man accused of pointing loaded gun during domestic dispute

A Galway man is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a victim during an argument. Scott Johnson, 45, was arrested. According to the Saratoga County sheriff, that gun – and another – were illegally possessed. Johnson was arraigned on a list of charges – and sent to...
GALWAY, NY
WNYT

Police: Juvenile carried loaded firearm at Crossgates

The Guilderland Police Department have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile after they were discovered to be carrying a loaded firearm inside Crossgates Mall on Saturday. It was determined that they had a defaced and loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun. They were taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a...
GUILDERLAND, NY
Troy Record

State Police arrest Berlin man for unlawful imprisonment

BERLIN, N.Y. — On Oct. 11, New York State Police of Sand Lake arrested Mark S. Ring, 32, of Berlin. Ring was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment. On Oct. 4, Troopers received a complaint from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department in Vermont, identifying...
BERLIN, NY
WNYT

Deadly Albany crash remains under investigation

Police continue to investigate a deadly crash earlier this month in Albany. Meantime, they’re now releasing the name of the pedestrian who was killed. Police say he is 58-year-old Pernell Compston from Albany. The accident happened on October 6 just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1 dead after crash on Route 5 in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of Rt. 5 in Amsterdam, between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road, was closed Monday morning after a fatal car crash. Officials with the county Sheriff’s Office encouraged commuters to plan alternate routes, as their investigation continued. “There was a fatality, which is...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Two in custody in connection to stolen U-Haul

Breaking new details on a traffic back up on 787 Saturday night. We’ve learned that Troy police were tracking down a stolen U-Haul and pulled over that U-Haul, blocking parts of the highway. Police tell us they arrested two suspects for stealing the vehicle. We received several tips about...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Party at former bank shut down by Troy police

Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in connection with August shooting in Schenectady

A Schenectady man has been arrested in connection with an August shooting that left a man critically injured. 21 year old Tyquan Matthews turned himself in to police yesterday. He now faces one count of second-degree attempted murder. Matthews is accused of shooting a 28-year-old man multiple times in the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested, stolen firearm recovered after Albany traffic stop

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two people face weapons charges following a stop for a minor traffic infraction Friday in Albany. While patrolling in the City of Albany, Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a Ford Focus in the area of Hunter Street and Colby Street for a minor traffic infraction. During...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Troy Police Department blotter

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 10, at 10:13 a.m., Troy police arrested Joel Reyes-Febres, 24, of Troy. Reyes-Febres was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic infraction. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 10, at 5:05 p.m., Troy...
TROY, NY
WNYT

One person killed in Amsterdam crash

One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow Road and Truax Road in Amsterdam. Details are scare right now. NewsChannel 13 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

