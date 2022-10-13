MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Pixis, the Californian headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Ultano Kindelan as the Country Manager of Spain citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005004/en/ Ultano Kindelan - Country Manager for Spain (Photo: Business Wire)

