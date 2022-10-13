Selma Blair has withdrawn from Dancing With the Stars, explaining that the competition has had an adverse effect on her health. The actor, known for her roles in films such as Cruel Intentions, The Sweetest Thing and Legally Blonde, had been a contestant on the current season of the American dance competition show. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, in 2018. Symptoms of the condition can include problems with vision, muscle spasms and fatigue. As a result of mobility issues, Blair often uses a cane for support.In a pre-packaged...

41 MINUTES AGO