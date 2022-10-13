Read full article on original website
Selma Blair pulls out of Dancing With the Stars due to health concerns: ‘My body is definitely taking a hit’
Selma Blair has withdrawn from Dancing With the Stars, explaining that the competition has had an adverse effect on her health. The actor, known for her roles in films such as Cruel Intentions, The Sweetest Thing and Legally Blonde, had been a contestant on the current season of the American dance competition show. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, in 2018. Symptoms of the condition can include problems with vision, muscle spasms and fatigue. As a result of mobility issues, Blair often uses a cane for support.In a pre-packaged...
Balthazar restaurant owner U-turns on James Corden ban and claims TV host ‘apologised profusely’
James Corden is no longer banned from a New York restaurant, its owner has said. Keith McNally, proprietor of Manhattan restaurant Balthazar, U-turned on his stance after initially accusing the comedian of “abusive” behaviour towards his staff.The restaurateur shared a second photo of Corden in an update on Instagram on Monday night (17 October) and claimed: “James Corden just called me and apologised profusely. Having f***ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.”He joked: “So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for nine months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from...
