Man pleads guilty to stalking co-worker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded guilty to two counts after his coworker accused him of putting antifreeze in her water bottle, court records show.

Johnny Castellanos, 49, pleaded guilty to aggravated stalking and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A count of poisoning drink was dismissed. He was sentenced on Wednesday to 90 days in jail and 1 year and 6 months of probation, according to court records.

Castellanos was charged in 2021 after an accusation by his coworker that he put something in her water while they worked together at Packaging Personified in Sparta. She caught him on video and the water was tested, revealing ethylene glycol, known as antifreeze, in her drink.

Sparta police did not say what Castellanos’ motive was or whether he and the victim had any other connection other than being co-workers.

