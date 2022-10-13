ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, MI

Man pleads guilty to stalking co-worker

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3aXJ_0iXrg2H400

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded guilty to two counts after his coworker accused him of putting antifreeze in her water bottle, court records show.

Johnny Castellanos, 49, pleaded guilty to aggravated stalking and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A count of poisoning drink was dismissed. He was sentenced on Wednesday to 90 days in jail and 1 year and 6 months of probation, according to court records.

Castellanos was charged in 2021 after an accusation by his coworker that he put something in her water while they worked together at Packaging Personified in Sparta. She caught him on video and the water was tested, revealing ethylene glycol, known as antifreeze, in her drink.

Sparta police did not say what Castellanos’ motive was or whether he and the victim had any other connection other than being co-workers.

Comments / 8

Charlie Laura Dabkowski Tisron
4d ago

90 days? wtf? he should be doing twenty years minimum.

wbrn.com

Two people arrested following drug bust in Aetna Township

Two people are behind bars on drug charges following their arrest last week in Mecosta County's Aetna Township. The Sheriff's Office says on October 13th, detectives conducted background information and surveillance which ultimately led to the arrest of two subjects for the selling of methamphetamine. Drugs and money were recovered...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges

IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect

WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

One in custody after bicyclist found lying on the road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department have confirmed one person is in custody after hitting a bicyclist, and dragging him several blocks. Authorities say the body was found lying in the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the latest update has the man in critical condition, with the extent of his injuries unknown.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him

UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
SHEPHERD, MI
parentherald.com

Two School Bus Drivers Hailed as Heroes After Saving Toddler in Michigan Carjacking

A two-year-old boy has finally been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking in Michigan, all thanks to the effort and teamwork of two school bus drivers. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area, was on his shift when two parents suddenly flagged down his school bus in Kentwood, Michigan.
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
MUSKEGON, MI
