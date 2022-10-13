LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville’s FBI is searching a 245-acre farm in Bardstown in relation to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. In a tweet, FBI Lousiville said it’s conducting “judicially authorized activity” in the 300 block of Paschal Ballard Lane. The agency confirmed to ABC affiliate WHAS that the search began around 7:30 a.m. The farm is known as the last place Rogers was seen alive.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO