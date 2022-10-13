ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Directions Union Group held a conference in Louisville on Monday after one of their speakers was arrested. The speaker said she didn’t do anything wrong. But WAVE Troubleshooters investigated why was she out of jail?. Wendella Hughes was arrested for allegedly violating her...
One dead in shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court around 10:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired at the complex. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Man in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County

BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
FBI searching Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville’s FBI is searching a 245-acre farm in Bardstown in relation to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. In a tweet, FBI Lousiville said it’s conducting “judicially authorized activity” in the 300 block of Paschal Ballard Lane. The agency confirmed to ABC affiliate WHAS that the search began around 7:30 a.m. The farm is known as the last place Rogers was seen alive.
FBI searching farm in connection to KY woman who went missing in 2015

BARDSTOWN, KY — The Louisville FBI is resuming their search for Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother who went missing in 2015. On Monday, they announced would be executing a search warrant at her then-boyfriend's family farm, located in Nelson County. According to the FBI website, Rogers was reported missing...
LMPD: Man seriously injured after Parkland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the city’s Parkland neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1300 block of South 26th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers at the scene located a man who was suffering from...
Person hit and killed by car on Preston Highway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a person struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday has been released. Allen Lee Green, 35, of Louisville, died from injuries he received in the accident. Louisville Metro police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. October 15 in the 3300 block...
Suspect in double homicide arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bond of $1 million cash has been set for a man arrested for the shooting deaths of two people. A not guilty plea was entered for Paul Wade, 31, of Louisville, during his arraignment. Wade is accuded of firing the shots that killed Edward Lamont...
LMPD investigating after man grazed in Park Duvalle neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man got two graze wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. That's not far from Wilson Avenue. Police believe...
New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River

‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case. Rogers has not been seen since July 3, 2015. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later. Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody. Updated:...
