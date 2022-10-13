Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ann Arbor has big backlog of traffic-calming projects sought by residents
ANN ARBOR, MI — Despite dedicating more city funds to neighborhood traffic-calming, Ann Arbor still has a years-long backlog of projects neighborhoods have requested via petition that have yet to move forward. The city website shows a queue of nearly 20 petitions filed in recent years requesting measures such...
Ann Arbor reduces roadway as partial fix for misaligned intersection
ANN ARBOR, MI — It may be only a partial fix, but physical changes to the long-misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets in Ann Arbor are now complete. To improve safety at the busy and confusing intersection west of downtown, the city has installed an extended curb bump-out along the west side of Seventh north of Huron, narrowing the roadway and eliminating the southbound left-turn lane.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Oct. 16
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. St. Francis Drive: The road beginning at East Stadium Boulevard running 200 feet south toward Medford Road will be completely occupied by construction crews that are completing a water main transfer. The project will start at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
Saginaw Street brick work will wait as Flint looks to also replace water main
FLINT, MI -- The job of lifting up, resetting and replacing the 750,000 bricks that make up Saginaw Street is a big enough job that city officials don’t want to do it twice. City Engineer Mark Adas has told the Flint City Council that he’s interested in replacing a water main that feeds downtown properties at the same time as the street work, avoiding the inevitable job of doing it later and resetting some of the bricks all over again.
Ann Arbor residents begging for cars to slow down on neighborhood streets
ANN ARBOR, MI — “Please Slow Down,” reads the sign in front of Dave Lamkin’s home on Ann Arbor’s west side. In the 23 years he and his wife have lived on Arbordale Street, there have been several crashes involving cars speeding around the bend and hitting parked cars or trees, including one car jumping the curb and mortally wounding a nearly 40-foot-tall pine in their front yard last year, he said, pointing to the empty space where it stood.
Ann Arbor home’s shed destroyed in fire
ANN ARBOR, MI – A shed outside an Ann Arbor home burned to the ground Sunday morning in a fire that caused minor damage to the nearby home. Fire crews were called at 8:08 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to a home in the 1100 block of Vaughn Avenue for a reported shed on fire, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
131-year-old bridge could get new life as part of Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Can you teach an old bridge new tricks?. Planners behind the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail hope so. They’re eying a decommissioned, 131-year-old bridge that once served as the gateway to a now-defunct milling settlement on the Huron River as a potential missing puzzle piece in their quest to bring the non-motorized trail traversing the county to completion.
Inflatable rubber dam to be installed in Macomb County drain: Here’s why
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A major underground infrastructure project is underway in Macomb County and officials say it will result in fewer discharges of combined sewer overflows into Lake St. Clair. “This is a very important project for us in Macomb County,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S....
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
Moro’s of Allen Park, long-standing Italian restaurant, up for sale after 42 years
Moro’s of Allen Park, an Italian eatery known for its tuxedoed servers, is up for sale, according to a listing on Loopnet.com. The restaurant has been on a busy stretch of Allen Road for more than 40 years. On the market for a few months now, the restaurant's chef/owner is Thomas Moro, a...
Tecumseh Police Issue Statement on Traffic Flow Change at Evans St. and Chicago Blvd.
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Police Department issued a statement on a traffic flow change in the downtown area. A ‘no turn on red’ signs have been installed at the Evans Street and Chicago Boulevard intersection. They are posted on Evans Street, prohibiting turning onto the boulevard...
Relative arrested for suspected arson of family home in Jackson
JACKSON, MI - An 18-year-old was arrested in the suspected arson of his family’s house early Monday in Jackson, police said. Crews responded to the fire at 2:05 a.m., Oct. 17 in the 700 block of Seymour Street in northeast Jackson near Kiwanis Park, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
Farmington Hills police confirm at least 1 fatality in traffic crash on 12 Mile Road
Police were at the scene of a fatal Saturday morning traffic crash along 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, authorities said. Farmington Hills police told WXYZ that officers responded to reports of the crash between Inkster and Middlebelt
2 arrested for sawing off, stealing catalytic converters in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Two Jackson residents were arrested for cutting off and stealing catalytic converters on Sunday morning, police said. Deputies responded around 6:07 a.m., Oct. 16 to a report from a person who heard a saw cutting metal near motor vehicles near the 5700 block of South Meridian Road in Summit Township, southwest of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Multi-employer job fair to be held in Owosso area
OWOSSO TWP, MI - Whether an individual is looking for employment, or has a desire to switch careers, a job fair in the Owosso area is the place to be. The job fair is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township. Individuals must arrive promptly at noon to review resumes and prepare for interviews.
Visit to Greenfield Village spoiled after thieves strip multiple vehicles of catalytic converters
Multiple people visiting Greenfield Village on Thursday ended the evening on a bad note after they discovered thieves stripped essential parts from their vehicles.
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County, freeway closed as police investigate
Another freeway closure in Metro Detroit is causing major traffic headaches after a dead body was discovered along I-94 on Friday morning, Charlie Langton reports
Rochester Hills man dies after smashing into another vehicle at a red light
A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills died after sustaining serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash. John Swaintek was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Auburn Rd near John R. He hit a Ford Edge stopped at a red light, which then hit another car.
