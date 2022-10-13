ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor reduces roadway as partial fix for misaligned intersection

ANN ARBOR, MI — It may be only a partial fix, but physical changes to the long-misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets in Ann Arbor are now complete. To improve safety at the busy and confusing intersection west of downtown, the city has installed an extended curb bump-out along the west side of Seventh north of Huron, narrowing the roadway and eliminating the southbound left-turn lane.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Oct. 16

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. St. Francis Drive: The road beginning at East Stadium Boulevard running 200 feet south toward Medford Road will be completely occupied by construction crews that are completing a water main transfer. The project will start at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Saginaw Street brick work will wait as Flint looks to also replace water main

FLINT, MI -- The job of lifting up, resetting and replacing the 750,000 bricks that make up Saginaw Street is a big enough job that city officials don’t want to do it twice. City Engineer Mark Adas has told the Flint City Council that he’s interested in replacing a water main that feeds downtown properties at the same time as the street work, avoiding the inevitable job of doing it later and resetting some of the bricks all over again.
FLINT, MI
Ann Arbor residents begging for cars to slow down on neighborhood streets

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Please Slow Down,” reads the sign in front of Dave Lamkin’s home on Ann Arbor’s west side. In the 23 years he and his wife have lived on Arbordale Street, there have been several crashes involving cars speeding around the bend and hitting parked cars or trees, including one car jumping the curb and mortally wounding a nearly 40-foot-tall pine in their front yard last year, he said, pointing to the empty space where it stood.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor home’s shed destroyed in fire

ANN ARBOR, MI – A shed outside an Ann Arbor home burned to the ground Sunday morning in a fire that caused minor damage to the nearby home. Fire crews were called at 8:08 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to a home in the 1100 block of Vaughn Avenue for a reported shed on fire, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
131-year-old bridge could get new life as part of Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Can you teach an old bridge new tricks?. Planners behind the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail hope so. They’re eying a decommissioned, 131-year-old bridge that once served as the gateway to a now-defunct milling settlement on the Huron River as a potential missing puzzle piece in their quest to bring the non-motorized trail traversing the county to completion.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ROSEVILLE, MI
2 arrested for sawing off, stealing catalytic converters in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Two Jackson residents were arrested for cutting off and stealing catalytic converters on Sunday morning, police said. Deputies responded around 6:07 a.m., Oct. 16 to a report from a person who heard a saw cutting metal near motor vehicles near the 5700 block of South Meridian Road in Summit Township, southwest of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Multi-employer job fair to be held in Owosso area

OWOSSO TWP, MI - Whether an individual is looking for employment, or has a desire to switch careers, a job fair in the Owosso area is the place to be. The job fair is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township. Individuals must arrive promptly at noon to review resumes and prepare for interviews.
OWOSSO, MI
