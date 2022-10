Are the Jets and/or Giants legit? Ian Rapoport weighs in with Tiki & Tierney

The Giants are 4-1, but "worst 4-1 team ever" was trending after Sunday's comeback win over the Packers in London. On the flip side, the Jets are 3-2, but fans - including BT and Joe Benigno - are ecstatic at what's going on with Gang Green's ascent.

As Bill Parcells famously said, you are what your record says you are - but is that true with either local? In his weekly segment with Tiki & Tierney on Thursday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport weighed in on whether Big Blue and Gang Green are entering an oasis, or just a mirage. Take a listen!

