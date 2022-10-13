ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Field Museum employees are organizing: 'Turnover is insane here'

By Steve Miller
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sz6Df_0iXrfQAE00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Following the lead of employees at the Art Institute of Chicago, workers at the Field Museum are in the process of forming a labor union.

It was the pandemic that brought some issues to light.

“Like the fact that there was little to no safety net for when you were to get sick and all of the lost wages that come with that,” says Matteo Hintz, who is in productions and exhibitions at the Field Museum.

Hintz is one of the organizers of the Field Museum Workers United group, which is in the process of organizing 330 workers to join AFSCME.

“I don’t think employees are being supported in a way that they should be in order to want them to stick around. Turnover has been insane here. No one wants to stay here for more than a year, if that,” he said.

Big priorities for Hintz and other union organizers is wage increases and better benefits.

WBBM Newsradio has asked the Field Museum for comment.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
architectmagazine.com

Tonika Lewis Johnson Uses Maps to Explore the Effects of Contract Buying on a Chicago Neighborhood

Social justice artist Tonika Lewis Johnson first drew public attention with the Folded Map Project, which uses Chicago’s mirrored addresses across the South and North Side divide to connect residents for vital conversations about property values and a city known for segregation. Now, with Inequity For Sale, the artist has dug deeper into the harm done to the West Englewood neighborhood—a place she’s called home throughout her life—through contract buying, a widespread practice in the 1950s and 60s that preyed upon Black homebuyers through fraudulent home lending.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
blockclubchicago.org

Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday

ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality. 
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy