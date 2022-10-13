Field Museum employees are organizing: 'Turnover is insane here'

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Following the lead of employees at the Art Institute of Chicago, workers at the Field Museum are in the process of forming a labor union.

It was the pandemic that brought some issues to light.

“Like the fact that there was little to no safety net for when you were to get sick and all of the lost wages that come with that,” says Matteo Hintz, who is in productions and exhibitions at the Field Museum.

Hintz is one of the organizers of the Field Museum Workers United group, which is in the process of organizing 330 workers to join AFSCME.

“I don’t think employees are being supported in a way that they should be in order to want them to stick around. Turnover has been insane here. No one wants to stay here for more than a year, if that,” he said.

Big priorities for Hintz and other union organizers is wage increases and better benefits.

WBBM Newsradio has asked the Field Museum for comment.

