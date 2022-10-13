'All Clear' issued for Texas A&M buildings evacuated after bomb threat

COLLEGE STATION (1080 KRLD)- An 'All Clear' has been issued for parts of Texas A&M University in College Station that were evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a bomb threat.

The university had issued a "Code Maroon" security alert around 1:25 p.m. Officials said someone had made a bomb threat against Kyle Field.

The stadium and another building on campus - the Bright Building - had been evacuated as a precaution. Texas A&M University police are searched those facilities and gave an all-clear at 3:45 p.m.

Three University Police K-9s that specialize in explosive detection were involved in the search and the University counted with the help of Members of the College Station Bomb Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

No other information has been made available at this time as it is an active investigation.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram