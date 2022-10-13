ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss

Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on

It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Starting Game 5 of ALDS

Cortes will start Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against Cleveland, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. The Yankees will be able to deploy Cortes on three days rest after Game 5 was moved to Tuesday due to inclement weather. Jameson Taillon, who was slated to start Monday, figures to be available out of the bullpen if needed.
CLEVELAND, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: On very short leash

Syndergaard is only scheduled to go through the order once in his start in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. While the Phillies could always adjust their plans based on Syndergaard's performance, his numbers since his mid-season move to Philadelphia suggest that he's unlikely to do much to change his manager's mind. In 10 appearances for his new team, he owns a mediocre 4.12 ERA, though his very low 13.7 percent strikeout rate suggests things could be meaningfully worse. The Phillies could hope to get multiple innings from Bailey Falter following Syndergaard's exit, though they could also turn to high-leverage options very early in the game. Even using Zack Wheeler in relief appears to be on the table.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Josh Bell: Not starting Game 4

Bell will sit for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Saturday. Bell hit just .192/.316/.271 with three home runs in 53 games following his move to San Diego at the deadline. He does have one homer this postseason but has just three total hits in 20 trips to the plate to go with seven strikeouts. Brandon Drury will be the designated hitter Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Designated to return

Quitoriano (knee) was designated to return from the Texans' injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Quitoriano missed the first six games of the season after being placed on Houston's IR ahead of the regular season. Now, the rookie tight end will have a 21-day window to practice and return to the active roster; otherwise, he will be placed on season-ending IR. Quitoriano's first chance to play will come in Sunday's game against the Raiders, though he may start out in a limited role with tight ends Brevin Jordan, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins already on the roster.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Cody Barton: Role decreasing

Barton posted two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals. Barton played just 39 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 6. His role has been in flux recently, as he played 57 percent in Week 4 and 78 percent in Week 5. When he's on the field full-time, Barton is a stud. He posted 46 tackles (26 solo) and a sack through the first five games. However, his steep drop in usage recently is a serious concern, and fantasy managers should manage their expectations in Week 7 against the Chargers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Daniel Jones: Few mistakes in win

Jones completed 19 of 27 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Jones threw multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 1, finding the end zone from five and eight yards away. He remained a game manager but did so effectively by distributing the ball accurately and largely avoiding miscues -- though he did lose an inconsequential fumble just before halftime. Jones will have capped volume until the Giants are forced to take to the air more, limiting his fantasy intrigue.
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Quiet against Arizona

Lockett recorded two receptions on five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals. Lockett had his quietest game of the season and failed to top 75 yards for only the second time in six matchups. Geno Smith was slowed by the Arizona offense but also spread the ball to a wide range of receivers, as seven Seahawks pass catchers received multiple targets. Despite his down performance, Lockett has earned at least eight targets in three of six games on the campaign, and he should have a strong chance to bounce back in Week 7 against the Chargers.
SEATTLE, WA

