Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
January 6 committee member says panel will ask former Secret Service agent to testify again
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, told CNN on Sunday the panel will ask former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato to testify again. “We’re in a position in the very near future to call the...
When Herschel Walker softened abortion stance, he had plenty of company in the GOP
Abortion is driving more and more of the conversation late into the midterm election game, with GOP candidates softening their stances becoming the norm.
KVIA
How DHS’s migrant enforcement process for Venezuelans will affect El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- It will take several days to see the impact of The Department of Homeland Security's announcement that Venezuelans who enter the U.S. illegally will be returned to Mexico, according to Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino. D'Agostino said it will take between seven to ten days from...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Puts Kevin McCarthy On Notice With Stark 'Power' Warning
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker hints at what a GOP-run House might look like.
Comments / 0