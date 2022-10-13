Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
Wanted, Bread or Alive: Han Solo in Carbonite, made entirely of bread
Here’s the perfect treat for Admiral SnAckbar – a life-sized Han Solo made entirely of bread and ready to quote classic Star Wars lines like “It is for me, sister. Look, I ain’t in this for your revolution, and I’m not in it for you, Princess. I expect to be well paid. I’m in it for the dough.” Okay, so it’s maybe not an entirely faithful quote, but nevertheless mother and daughter duo Catherine and Hannalee Pervan cooked up this superb version of Han Solo (or Pan Solo as they call him) in CARBonite.
Balthazar restaurant owner U-turns on James Corden ban and claims TV host ‘apologised profusely’
James Corden is no longer banned from a New York restaurant, its owner has said. Keith McNally, proprietor of Manhattan restaurant Balthazar, U-turned on his stance after initially accusing the comedian of “abusive” behaviour towards his staff.The restaurateur shared a second photo of Corden in an update on Instagram on Monday night (17 October) and claimed: “James Corden just called me and apologised profusely. Having f***ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.”He joked: “So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for nine months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from...
fanthatracks.com
Good Morning Tatooine – Looking Back At NYCC
Joining Brian Cameron on Good Morning Tatooine this week is Mark Newbold and Matt Booker. Mark and Matt are just back from New York Comic Con, and join Brian to reflect back on the show and all the content and news coming out it. Hosted By: Brian Cameron. Guest: Mark...
fanthatracks.com
Harrison Ford to feature as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts
Long rumoured and now confirmed, Harrison Ford will succeed the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in two new Marvel movies, Captain America: New World Order opposite Anthony Mackie, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly and later in Thunderbolts. Ford’s Captain America casting had...
fanthatracks.com
Find ILM VFX at VIEW Conference 2022 Live: 16th – 21st October 2022
The 23rd International VFX Computer Graphics Conference, better known as the VIEW Conference is underway, taking place in Turin, Italy and some ILM heavyweights are in attendance. Yesterday saw ILM Animation Director Hal Hickel take part in the ‘Ask Me Anything About Character Animation in VFX‘ panel, and there’s plenty more from the worlds leading VFX house to come. Wednesday at 5.00pm CET sees ILM Chief Creative Officer Rob Bredow take part in the ‘Digital Worlds Becoming Real: Virtual Production Panel‘ before sitting on the ‘The Future of Storytelling: Living in the Future‘ panel at 6.15pm CET. Thursday at 12.45pm will see the return of Hal Hickel for the ‘Puppets Versus Pixels: How Nostalgia & CG Backlash Affect Perception of VFX‘ panel, overlapping with the ‘Creating Content Procedurally: Future Directions‘ panel featuring Rob Bredow. Friday 21st at 12.45pm CET sees the ‘Creating the ABBA Voyage Concert Experience‘ panel with VFX Supervisor & Creative Director, ILM London Ben Morris and VFX Supervisor, ILM London Ian Comley.
fanthatracks.com
Film and TV Review: Star Wars: Andor Episode 6
Every time an episode of Star Wars: Andor lands, Fantha Tracks will be giving their responses, and here are our initial gut feelings, deep dives and thoughts on episode six of season one, ‘The Eye’. Beware of spoilerific elements in here. Daniel Lo. When I was in third...
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #2
After the destruction of the Death Star, the Rebel Alliance searches desperately for a safe haven to escape from the iron grip of the Galactic Empire. Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa investigate a mountainous world that could prove useful as a new base, only to discover all is not as it seems.
Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate Kanye West’s acquisition of his right-wing social media platform, while defending the rapper by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.“He’s obviously wanting to have a conversation that plenty of people want to have and I think that he is trying to engage in the free speech environment,” said the app chief executive and husband of Candace Owens. “But I would like to say that he’s in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative.”The takeover by West, who is legally known as Ye,...
fanthatracks.com
New Jumbo Ceremonial Luke Skywalker figure heading to Disney Parks
Disney Parks visitors and Gentle Giant Premier Guild members can secure this superb Jumbo Ceremonial Luke Skywalker, bringing his Death Star destruction celebration look to collectors around the globe. In a scene straight from the ceremonial chamber featured in Star Wars: A New Hope™, this Disney Parks-exclusive piece stands approximately...
Comments / 0