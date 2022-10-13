The 23rd International VFX Computer Graphics Conference, better known as the VIEW Conference is underway, taking place in Turin, Italy and some ILM heavyweights are in attendance. Yesterday saw ILM Animation Director Hal Hickel take part in the ‘Ask Me Anything About Character Animation in VFX‘ panel, and there’s plenty more from the worlds leading VFX house to come. Wednesday at 5.00pm CET sees ILM Chief Creative Officer Rob Bredow take part in the ‘Digital Worlds Becoming Real: Virtual Production Panel‘ before sitting on the ‘The Future of Storytelling: Living in the Future‘ panel at 6.15pm CET. Thursday at 12.45pm will see the return of Hal Hickel for the ‘Puppets Versus Pixels: How Nostalgia & CG Backlash Affect Perception of VFX‘ panel, overlapping with the ‘Creating Content Procedurally: Future Directions‘ panel featuring Rob Bredow. Friday 21st at 12.45pm CET sees the ‘Creating the ABBA Voyage Concert Experience‘ panel with VFX Supervisor & Creative Director, ILM London Ben Morris and VFX Supervisor, ILM London Ian Comley.

