SPOKANE, Wash. – On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Bloomsday board announced longtime board member and race director, Jon Neill, was stepping away from the organization. According to Neill, stated he’d been stripped of his title and given the option to fill another role with unspecified responsibilities following a 5-4 vote, which he’d said came as a surprise. Two other board members, Steve Jones and Tom Fuchs, strongly disagreed with the decision and resigned as well.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO