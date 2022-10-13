Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Journey is bringing their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to Spokane!
SPOKANE, Wash. – The legendary rock band, Journey, is bringing their 50th anniversary freedom tour to Spokane in 2023!. Aril 14, 2023, Journey and special guest Toto will be taking the stage at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets will range from $35.00 to $149.50 and go on sale...
FOX 28 Spokane
Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial following post-trial visit to Holmes’ residence
SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial following post-trial visit to Holmes’ residence.
FOX 28 Spokane
Court documents reveal details surrounding fatal stabbing in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – New information about the fatal stabbing on east Boone on Friday has been released, following the suspect’s appearance in court today. 21-year-old Arron McAteer turned himself in on Saturday, Oct. 15 and was charged with second-degree murder. According to the documents, deputies responded at...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department officer’s head grazed by bullet during drug bust
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a violent week across America, over a dozen officers nationwide were shot, at least five killed, just in the last seven days according to the Gun Violence Archive. One of those wounded officers was shot in the head at the corner of First and Cedar...
FOX 28 Spokane
Get out and enjoy this beautiful weather NOW!
Our stretch of beautiful weather continues! Daytime highs will remain 10-15° above our averages for this time of the year in the 70’s and 80’s through Thursday. Smoke will remain a bit of an issue, especially for the Cascades through mid-week. Mother Nature is ready to flip...
FOX 28 Spokane
Deputies arrest Soap Lake shooting suspect that closed SR 17 between First and Sixth
SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The suspect is now is custody. SR 17 between First and Sixth is now open. Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 5:40 a.m. The Grant County Sheriffs office have confirmed that State Route (SR) 17 is closed between First and Sixth near Soap Lake while police investigate a shooting that happened overnight.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. – A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police confirm officers shot suspect at intersection of Cedar and First
SPOKANE, Wash. – A suspect was sent to hospital Sunday morning after being shot by officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD). The suspect required surgery. One officer was hurt, but the SPD couldn’t specify how he was injured. He is expected to make a full recovery. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bloomsday board responds to resignation of former race director Jon Neill
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Bloomsday board announced longtime board member and race director, Jon Neill, was stepping away from the organization. According to Neill, stated he’d been stripped of his title and given the option to fill another role with unspecified responsibilities following a 5-4 vote, which he’d said came as a surprise. Two other board members, Steve Jones and Tom Fuchs, strongly disagreed with the decision and resigned as well.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Suspect hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following shootout on First and Cedar
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) has released additional details regarding the shooting on Sunday morning between officers and a suspect at the intersection of 1st and Cedar. According to SPD, a joint investigation between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the SPD Special Investigations Unit (SIU) into...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened the evening of Oct. 14. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for 2nd degree murder.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police confirm officer-involved shooting at intersection of Walnut and First
SPOKANE, Wash. – Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) closed off the intersection of Walnut and First in downtown Spokane to investigate an officer-involved shooting late Sunday morning. The suspect sent to the hospital, and there are no outstanding suspects. This is a breaking news story and will...
FOX 28 Spokane
Eastern Washington University invites community to participate in accreditation forum
CHENEY, Wash. – The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) will visit Eastern Washington University (EWU) Oct. 17-19 as part of its normal accreditation process. EWU has encouraged students, faculty and staff to attend forums to provide input to NWCCU as its team evaluates the school. You can...
Comments / 1