ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Journey is bringing their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to Spokane!

SPOKANE, Wash. – The legendary rock band, Journey, is bringing their 50th anniversary freedom tour to Spokane in 2023!. Aril 14, 2023, Journey and special guest Toto will be taking the stage at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets will range from $35.00 to $149.50 and go on sale...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Get out and enjoy this beautiful weather NOW!

Our stretch of beautiful weather continues! Daytime highs will remain 10-15° above our averages for this time of the year in the 70’s and 80’s through Thursday. Smoke will remain a bit of an issue, especially for the Cascades through mid-week. Mother Nature is ready to flip...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. – A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Bloomsday board responds to resignation of former race director Jon Neill

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Bloomsday board announced longtime board member and race director, Jon Neill, was stepping away from the organization. According to Neill, stated he’d been stripped of his title and given the option to fill another role with unspecified responsibilities following a 5-4 vote, which he’d said came as a surprise. Two other board members, Steve Jones and Tom Fuchs, strongly disagreed with the decision and resigned as well.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened the evening of Oct. 14. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for 2nd degree murder.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy