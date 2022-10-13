Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Jack's Mannequin head for a new direction on just-released 'People & Things.' What do you think?
Full disclosure: I'm a big Jack's Mannequin fan. Without going into too much personal detail, the Orange County band (a side project turned full gig by former Something Corporate frontman and piano balladeer Andrew McMahon) has always seemed to release an album that coincides with big transitions in my life. When Everything in Transit dropped in August 2005, I was stuffing everything I owned into a Chevy Cavalier and moving away from home for the first time. In September 2008, The Glass Passenger was the soundtrack of my return to the U.S. after studying abroad. Fitting, then, that JM's new album, People & Things — released today — drops right after I make my way to New York City.
EW.com
Kim Kardashian renews wedding vows
If you're not planning on watching the TWO-NIGHT Kim Kardashian wedding special (All Right Reserved, E! Television Productions) that begins this Sunday, at least watch Kardashian renew her vows with husband of five weeks Kris Humphries on today's Ellen DeGeneres Show. The vows DeGeneres wrote are hilarious, and, if you're someone who's never bothered to listen to Humphries speak, you might be surprised to find him charming and sweet. (He actually seemed moved hearing Kim start to say her fake vows — it's like he's actually in love!). Also, it's fun to diagnose Kim's short-term memory problem.
EW.com
Dan Levy to explore friendship and loss in directorial film debut, Good Grief
Dan Levy is stepping behind the camera. The Emmy-winning creator and star of Schitt's Creek will make his directorial film debut with Good Grief, described as a bittersweet and humorous exploration of friendship and loss. Good Grief will follow Marc Dreyfus, who "chose to distract himself from the loss of...
EW.com
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Stars Stories week
If you love tear-jerking stories, high school nostalgia, and high stakes dance routines, this week of Dancing With the Stars is surely for you!. On the first two-night event of the season, titled "Stars Stories Night," two beloved DWTS theme nights are returning. On Monday's show, the stars will be gushing about their most memorable year, recounting impactful moments that will either make you laugh, cry, or both. Then on Tuesday night, the remaining couples return to dance to songs that bring them back to their high school proms, featuring a heavy dose of pop music from the 2000s. "SexyBack," "Good Girls Go Bad," and "Breakaway"? Say less!
Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate Kanye West’s acquisition of his right-wing social media platform, while defending the rapper by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.“He’s obviously wanting to have a conversation that plenty of people want to have and I think that he is trying to engage in the free speech environment,” said the app chief executive and husband of Candace Owens. “But I would like to say that he’s in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative.”The takeover by West, who is legally known as Ye,...
EW.com
'Snow White': So far, which of the two upcoming movies looks the fairest of them all?
Snow White: The classic fairytale so nice, Hollywood made it twice. It's true: In 2012 moviegoers will have not one, but two re-imaginings of the timeless tale to choose from and already, some strong opinions about Tarsem Singh's yet-to-be-titled version (starring, among others, Lily Collins, Armie Hammer, Julia Roberts, Sean Bean, and Nathan Lane) and Rupert Sanders' Snow White and the Huntsman (with Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, and Ian McShane) are being formed. Over the summer, we got our first glimpse of Snow White and the Huntsman at Comic-Con and comments from EW.com readers ranged from "This looks fantastic!" to "Looks like a Tim Burton rip-off." But now that we've seen what the other Snow White film looks like, it's time to decide once and for all, which looks the fairest of them all?
EW.com
Saturday Night Liverecap: Megan Thee Stallion shows surprising comedy chops as host and musical guest
Happy Saturday, Conehead Nation! Once again, welcome to SNL in Review. Over the course of the show, 36 musicians have pulled double duty as host and musical guest. Tonight, a new artist joins them: Megan Thee Stallion. She first appeared on the show on Oct. 26, 2019, during an episode...
EW.com
Martin Short, Shania Twain join ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
The forthcoming production of ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration has found its Lumiere and Mrs. Potts in Martin Short and Shania Twain. The pair are among the exciting new cast members added to the production of the musical, along with David Alan Grier, who is set to portray Cogsworth.
EW.com
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany reveals alternate finale ending that was 'more serious'
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As a superhero meta-comedy, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended its first season in appropriately humorous and self-referential fashion. Jen Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk (played by Tatiana Maslany), not only broke the fourth wall but literally smashed through the Disney+ welcome screen and entered a different show altogether.
EW.com
Interview with the Vampire recap: Le bon temps are not roulant
The bloom is off the rose for our two lovers, and like most things involving vampires, it ends in blood. Louis' (Jacob Anderson) guilt over his new diet is settling in, and he wonders aloud if he and Lestat (Sam Reid) should be more selective about what they eat. If not animals, then maybe just bad humans.
EW.com
An ode to Jennifer Coolidge as the iconic Karen in The Watcher
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Some queens are queens because of their talent. Some queens are queens because of their royal bloodline. Jennifer Coolidge's real estate diva Karen in The Watcher is a woman with neither, but she's still an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment — every second she's on screen in Ryan Murphy's thrilling true crime Netflix series.
Comments / 0