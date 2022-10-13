ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 committee plans to vote on subpoena for Trump, sources say

By Haley Talbot, Ali Vitali and Rebecca Shabad - NBC News
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol plans to vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the committee’s plans told NBC News Thursday.

Members of the panel, which held what was expected to be its final hearing before the midterm elections Thursday, had previously said that they were still considering seeking an interview with Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence.

A subpoena would come more than a year since the committee began investigating the insurrection and despite multiple members of Congress previously acknowledging that it was unlikely Trump would comply.

Click here to read the rest of the NBC News report.

