Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 37 Iranian drones shot down during Kyiv attack
Volodymyr Zelensky says his forces intercepted and shot down nearly 40 Iranian suicide drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv.“In just 12 hours from 9pm Sunday, 37 Iranian ‘Shaheds’ and several cruise missiles were destroyed,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“The world can and must stop this terror. When we talk about Ukraine’s need for air and missile defence, we are talking about real lives that are being taken by terrorists,” the wartime president.He also directly addressed Vladimir Putin in a rare move and said that the Russian...
FOX 28 Spokane
US governments tells Arizona to remove border containers
PHOENIX (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe is welcoming the federal government’s call for the state of Arizona to remove a series of double-stacked shipping containers that are filling gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law. The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week. It calls for the existing containers to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts that have been awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona, area.
FOX 28 Spokane
Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues from abortion to federal spending. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking inflation as the candidates faced each other during their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. McDermott backs a federal law reinstating abortion rights and criticized Young for voting to confirm three conservative Supreme Court justices nominated by former President Donald Trump. Young said he believed that state Legislatures should decide what abortion policies should be and that what he called a “conversation” in all 50 states should continue.
FOX 28 Spokane
Indiana US Senate candidates set for only televised debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young will face his two reelection opponents on Sunday in what is their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate comes as Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, has struggled to gain traction against Young, who has huge fundraising and organization advantages in seeking his second term. Libertarian James Sceniak is also taking part in the debate, which will be broadcast on several TV stations around the state. Despite Democrats and Republicans fiercely fighting for control of the current 50-50 Senate, Indiana’s Senate race hasn’t seen the tens of millions in outside spending as in 2016 and 2018 campaigns.
Fears for Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi after she competed in Seoul without a hijab
Friends say they have been unable to contact the athlete since Sunday, while the Iranian embassy says she has returned home with the rest of the team
FOX 28 Spokane
Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukriane (AP) — Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine.
Russian role in Burkina Faso crisis comes under scrutiny
OUAGADOUOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Within hours of Burkina Faso’s second coup this year, the head of Russia’s shadowy mercenary outfit Wagner Group was among the first to congratulate the new junta leader in West Africa. In a message posted on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin praised the mutinous...
A Russian warplane crashes near an apartment building and kills at least 13
A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov, leaving at least 13 people dead.
Russia-Ukraine war live: strikes reported in several Ukrainian cities; Russian plane crash death toll rises to 13
Attacks reported in Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv early on Tuesday morning; military jet hit a residential building in Yeysk on Monday
Marjorie Taylor Greene Puts Kevin McCarthy On Notice With Stark 'Power' Warning
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker hints at what a GOP-run House might look like.
Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border. San Pedro Tapanatepec had 7,000 migrants, about 75% Venezuelans, when The Associated Press visited at the beginning of October. By Monday, Mayor Humberto Parrazales estimated the number had grown to 14,000. The AP could not independently verify that figure. While many Venezuelans had planned to make their way to the U.S. border, the new U.S. policy says only those applying online, and arriving by air, will be admitted. Border crossers will simply be expelled. That leaves many camped out in five large tent shelters wondering what they’ll do next. They while away the daytime heat with just a few electric fans to keep the temperature down.
