QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Alright everyone, our Avie-cado is back and looking for his furever home. Avie is a 4-year-old Pitbull Mix who would do great in a home with kids 12+ and possibly other dogs with a slow introduction. Avie is one of our dogs that do not show well in his kennel due to barrier frustration. He just can’t grasp why a glass door is prohibiting him from interacting with those who come visit. Once that door opens, he is a fun loving, goofy snuggle bug that is sure to wiggle his way right into your heart. This guy is a staff favorite, and although we love him dearly, he deserves a furever home. Could that be you?

MILAN, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO