Blue Cat Hosting “Stranger Things” Trivia Night
Blue Cat Brewing Co. is all about bringing the fun! Celebrate the magic of the beloved television series with a special trivia night!. Blue Cat Brewing Co. (Rock Island, IL)
Find Fun Fall Events In Illinois And Iowa With Our FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
New Orchestral Work From Western Illinois Composer Debuting Tonight
The premiere of a new work by Western Illinois University Music Composition Professor James Romig, titled Spaces, will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, IA. The 80-minute piece will be performed by Augustana College Percussion Professor Tony Oliver, a long-time member...
Iowa German Fest Kicks Off Tonight
A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
Not So Scary Halloween Walk Strolling Into Rock Island
Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for the Quad City Botanical Center’s 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk October 6:30PM-8:00PM October 14, 21, 27 and 28!. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden – search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns, and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in their ever popular train garden. It’s not so scary in the Rock Island gardens, making this event great for all ages!
Ballroom Thieves Roll Into Davenport’s Raccoon Motel TONIGHT
THE BALLROOM THIEVES hit The Raccoon Motel stage Wednesday, October 12 at 7pm!. The Ballroom Thieves haven’t had it easy. After a rather serious car accident, the chaos of the pandemic, and the departure of a band member, taking them from tip to sup, The Ballroom Thieves been learning to roll with the punches.
Not So Scary Halloween Haunting Rock Island’s Quad City Botanical Center
The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting its 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for a “Not So Scary” lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden to search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in our popular train garden. It’s not so scary in our gardens, making this event great for all ages.
Quad Cities Veteran Network Celebrating Anniversary Of Connecting Veterans To Job
The networking group meets the third Thursday of each month to bring together veterans looking for work and top employers in the Quad Cities who are seeking employees. “We understand the power networking has in finding support and viable employment,” Bryan Miller, co-founder of the Quad-Cities Veterans’ Network, said. “After transition, you still have a mission. You can join the Quad Cities Veteran community and help support Veterans to network their way to meaningful employment opportunities.”
Rock Island Rockin’ Today With QC Rock Academy At Schwiebert Park
QC Rock Academy is partnering with other local youth arts programs for a showcase of the area’s top talent in music, theater, dance, visual arts and more. The event is now being held on October 8!. FEATURING:. QC Rock Academy bands and solo performers. Dynamic Status Gems (dance group)
‘Believe: The Cher Show’ Coming To Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Tonight
“Believe: The Cher Show,” a tribute performance, will take place at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Circa ’21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are available at the door and by calling (309) 786-7733, ext. 2. With more than 200,000,000 records sold, multi-award winner Cher, aka “The Goddess Of...
Rock Island Frieze Lecture Series Considers Ideas that Changed Everything
To kick off the 150th anniversary year of the Rock Island Public Library, the 25th annual Frieze Lecture series focuses on ideas that had a profound impact in their own times – much like the opening of the Rock Island Public Library, the first tax-supported public library to open in Illinois.
Jazz Ambassadors Playing At Iowa’s Adler Theatre Nov. 11
The Jazz Ambassadors will be performing Friday, November 11 at 7:30 PM at Davenport’s Adler Theatre!. Tickets are on sale now at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. The Jazz Ambassadors is the official touring big band of the United States Army. Formed in 1969, this 19-member...
Terrarium Building Class Popping Up Saturday In Rock Island
A terrarium building class will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island. Create your own “garden under glass” and learn about the magical world of terrariums in this class – led by our in-house terrarium connoisseurs, Heather and Sue! We will provide the plants, a 1-gallon closed terrarium container, and the necessary layers of terrarium base. Bring your own decorations to put in your terrarium, including special rocks, figurines, shells, trinkets, etc. Note: Items should be able to withstand damp conditions.
How Does A Great Burger Sound Tonight? Belly Up For The Quad-Cities’ Best Burgers!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
‘Sylvia’ Howls This Weekend At Moline’s Playcrafters’ Barn Theatre
Well, Moline’s Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney September 30-October 9!. After 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs, Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan. His career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as an English teacher is opening up to new opportunities. One day, Greg brings home a stray dog he found in the park – or, more accurately, one that found him – bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her tag. It is love between man and dog at first sight, but Kate is not on board. She and Sylvia, a street-smart mix of Lab and poodle, the battle for Greg’s affection in this comedic and touching show about the relationship we humans have with our pets.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
BREAKING: ‘Quiet Place’ Filmmakers Opening New Movie Theater In Iowa
BREAKING NEWS: Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the creative duo behind the award-winning blockbuster hit “A Quiet Place,” are opening a new two-screen movie theater, The Last Picture House, on the corner of 2nd and Iowa Streets in downtown Davenport. Cheekily named after the Peter Bogdonovich film, “The...
Meet Avie, The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Alright everyone, our Avie-cado is back and looking for his furever home. Avie is a 4-year-old Pitbull Mix who would do great in a home with kids 12+ and possibly other dogs with a slow introduction. Avie is one of our dogs that do not show well in his kennel due to barrier frustration. He just can’t grasp why a glass door is prohibiting him from interacting with those who come visit. Once that door opens, he is a fun loving, goofy snuggle bug that is sure to wiggle his way right into your heart. This guy is a staff favorite, and although we love him dearly, he deserves a furever home. Could that be you?
