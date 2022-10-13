The recent threatening letters a candidate has received from several prominent Wyoming attorneys throughout the state accusing her of promoting the “fraudulent election of 2020” has been disappointing to say the least. The continuous badgering and accusations brought forth because she merely QUESTIONED the integrity of the last election are appalling. This is nothing more than a last ditch effort brought forth by sore losers. The crossover voting didn’t work this time and they are unhappy that she won the primary by a landslide.

