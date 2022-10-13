ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking

Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin spotted at window of NYC apartment - where she will spend 24 hours a day under ICE detention - after convincing judge to free her before she's deported

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin was pictured at her apartment in the East Village neighborhood in Manhattan on Sunday, shortly after she gave an interview to the New York Times in which she told readers to 'ask the government' how she could afford the rent. Sorokin, 29, managed to convince a...
MANHATTAN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Hot Boy Rapper B.G. Denied Compassionate Release From Prison For Third Time

Hot Boy rapper B.G. has reportedly been denied a compassionate release from prison for a third time. As reported by VladTV, a U.S. District Judge opted not to let the New Orleans native get a reduction on his 14-year-prison term. It took the judge a mere three days to reject the motion, which was written and submitted by another federal prisoner on B.G.’s behalf.
CALIFORNIA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison

Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Brittney Griner's wife details call from Russian prison

Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been scheduled for October 25. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down exclusively with her wife, Cherelle Griner, for her first interview since Brittney Griner's sentencing. Cherelle shares what happened on a phone call with Brittney from Russia that left her crying in bed for days.
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Denied Bond For Third Time As Judge Threatens Arrests Over Courtroom Outburst

Gunna has once again been ordered to remain in custody while awaiting trial, as an Atlanta judged denied his legal team’s third request for bond. Since the Atlanta native’s arrest in May alongside Young Thug and several other members of the YSL camp, Fulton County prosecutors have maintained that releasing Gunna would put witnesses in the RICO case in danger. On Thursday (September 13), Judge Ural Glanville sided with the prosecution once again.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting

Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
People

Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules

Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopCrush

Johnny Depp Is Dating His Defamation Trial Lawyer: REPORT

Johnny Depp is back in the dating game. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is reportedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich, who previously represented him in his 2020 U.K. defamation case. An insider gave details about the alleged romance to Us Weekly. "Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between...

