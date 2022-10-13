Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
XXXTENTACION's Alleged Killer Wants His Prison Run-In With Kodak Black Used As Evidence
XXXTENTACION‘s alleged murderers are still awaiting trial; however an attorney for one of the accused believes an interaction with Kodak Black may be a turning point in his client’s case. According to VladTV, Mauricio Padilla has filed a motion requesting footage of his client Dedrick Williams’ stint in...
HipHopDX.com
Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking
Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
Fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin spotted at window of NYC apartment - where she will spend 24 hours a day under ICE detention - after convincing judge to free her before she's deported
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin was pictured at her apartment in the East Village neighborhood in Manhattan on Sunday, shortly after she gave an interview to the New York Times in which she told readers to 'ask the government' how she could afford the rent. Sorokin, 29, managed to convince a...
Mystikal Reportedly Forced His Alleged Rape Victim To Pray Before The Assault
The latest rape case involving rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has taken a strange turn as new details emerge around the alleged assault. The unnamed victim now claims the 52-year-old performer allegedly pressured her into praying with him before the alleged rape. According to reports from AllHipHop, the victim says Tyler […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Inmate Claims He Is Tupac Reincarnated, Demands Access To Estate: Report
Tarnell Leon Jones says he is Tupac. Tupac Shakur may have died over two decades ago, but his presence still looms large over the hip hop industry. Tupac’s name is still treated with reverence, and his murder remains an endlessly beguiling tragedy. Of course, the attention and value tied...
Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel, among accusers at Harvey Weinstein trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was among accusers present on Monday during Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial.
Kevin Spacey 'flirted with 19-year-old John Barrowman and lay on bed with him' in 1986, US court hears
Kevin Spacey flirted with a 19-year-old John Barrowman and lay on a bed with him, a US court has heard. Lawyers for the American actor says 'nothing inappropriate' happened between the pair after he invited the future Torchwood star to his apartment in 1986. Details of the encounter were revealed...
HipHopDX.com
Hot Boy Rapper B.G. Denied Compassionate Release From Prison For Third Time
Hot Boy rapper B.G. has reportedly been denied a compassionate release from prison for a third time. As reported by VladTV, a U.S. District Judge opted not to let the New Orleans native get a reduction on his 14-year-prison term. It took the judge a mere three days to reject the motion, which was written and submitted by another federal prisoner on B.G.’s behalf.
Men sneak into Brooklyn building, shoot resident who refused robbery demands
Two robbers snuck into a Brooklyn apartment building, where they shot and critically wounded a man who refused to hand over his belongs, police said Friday.
Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison
Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
Brittney Griner's wife details call from Russian prison
Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been scheduled for October 25. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down exclusively with her wife, Cherelle Griner, for her first interview since Brittney Griner's sentencing. Cherelle shares what happened on a phone call with Brittney from Russia that left her crying in bed for days.
Anthony Rapp testifies alleged assault by Kevin Spacey was the 'most traumatic single event' of his life
"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp testified Wednesday that the moment Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey climbed on top of him at a New York City party in 1986 was "the most traumatic single event of my life" and caused "lingering impacts." Rapp, on the witness stand for the second day,...
Anna Sorokin, of 'Inventing Anna' fame, goes out and about for the first time since release from jail
"Inventing Anna" subject, Anna Sorokin, back in New York City after being released from jail goes out for the first time.
HipHopDX.com
Gunna Denied Bond For Third Time As Judge Threatens Arrests Over Courtroom Outburst
Gunna has once again been ordered to remain in custody while awaiting trial, as an Atlanta judged denied his legal team’s third request for bond. Since the Atlanta native’s arrest in May alongside Young Thug and several other members of the YSL camp, Fulton County prosecutors have maintained that releasing Gunna would put witnesses in the RICO case in danger. On Thursday (September 13), Judge Ural Glanville sided with the prosecution once again.
Coolio’s wayward ‘pimp’ son was facing yet another stretch in prison when his father suddenly died
LATE rapper Coolio's wayward son is still facing legal troubles and could potentially land another stint in prison, The U.S. Sun has learned. The iconic 90s rap star was found dead in a friend's Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday afternoon. He was 59. Coolio certainly stood by his ladies' man...
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
The wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday
Popculture
Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting
Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
Johnny Depp Is Dating His Defamation Trial Lawyer: REPORT
Johnny Depp is back in the dating game. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is reportedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich, who previously represented him in his 2020 U.K. defamation case. An insider gave details about the alleged romance to Us Weekly. "Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between...
