Jennifer Tilly says she’s psychic and uses her ability to win poker games
Jennifer Tilly claims she’s psychic and uses her powers to win at poker. The 64-year-old ‘Child's Play’ star is a keen poker player and she’s convinced she uses the power of her mind to come out on top, while she admitted her abilities come in useful when she’s trying to get in touch with her boyfriend when she needs something bringing home from the shops.
Katy Perry risks becoming 'fat Elvis' during Las Vegas downtime
Katy Perry has to be careful not to become “fat Elvis” in Las Vegas. The 'Roar' hitmaker started her Sin City residency 'Play' at the new Resorts World hotel on the strip at the very end of December 2021, and she has created a performing schedule which gives her plenty of downtime she has to be careful not to give into the indulgences on offer in Vegas just like rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley did when he had a residency in the 1970s.
Bill Skarsgard is 'really looking forward' to his role in John Wick 4
Bill Skarsgard has "always" been a fan of action movies. The 32-year-old actor is set to star in upcoming thriller 'John Wick: Chapter 4' and jumped at the chance to take on the yet-to-be-announced role because he finds the franchise "very entertaining." He said: "I think the movies are very...
James Corden banned by owner of iconic Balthazar restaurant
James Corden has been banned by the owner of iconic Balthazar restaurant in New York. Restaurateur Keith McNally – who has a history of booting celebrities from his eateries – said he barred the Late Late Show host, 44, due to his treatment of staff. The 71-year-old also...
Robbie Coltrane’s son pays witty tribute to late comic dad by posting: ‘Just woke up what did I miss?’
Robbie Coltrane’s son has wittily paid tribute to his late comedian dad by posting the message: “Just woke up what did I miss?”. Artist Spencer McMillan – one of the ‘Harry Potter’ actor’s two children – showed he shared his father’s sense of humour in a post from his Instagram account, @be.nice.signs.
Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again
Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again. The 83-year-old 'Cadfael' star began his career in the National Theatre in the 1960s and went on to become one of the UK's most prolific stage stars, performing both in London's West End and on Broadway as well as with the Royal Shakespeare Company - but Derek doubts he will ever tread the boards again.
Alfonso Ribeiro is finished having kids after becoming dad of four
Alfonso Ribeiro has insisted he’s finished having kids after becoming a dad-of-four. The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star - who has a 19-year-old daughter named Sienna with his ex Robin Stapler as well as three younger children with his wife Angela Unkrich - has insisted he doesn’t want to expand his family again as he’s just looking forward to watching all his kids grow up.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin keeping dog after reconciling
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are keeping their dog, after reconciling. The pair split earlier this year amid reports they had fought over Sylvester’s beloved Rottweiler Dwight but they reconciled a month later in September and the pair filed a voluntary notice for dismissal of the divorce proceedings in Palm Beach County, Florida this month.
Louis Tomlinson thought One Direction break would be a year
Louis Tomlinson only thought One Direction would take a break for "a year or two". The 30-year-old singer admitted he didn't want the band - which included Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan following the departure of Zayn Malik - to go on indefinite hiatus in 2016 and found it particularly frustrating that no one would put a time point on when they would reconcile, making it hard for him to move on.
Rian Johnson honoured to include late icons in Glass Onion
Rian Johnson was delighted that Stephen Sondheim and Dame Angela Lansbury both agreed to appear in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. The late stars both make their final film appearances in Rian's murder mystery sequel and the filmmaker was grateful to pay homage to two icons of stage and screen.
From Bella Hadid to Taylor Swift… These are the 10 most beautiful women in the world according to the GOLDEN RATIO!
The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, is the mathematical symmetry algorithm that determines our level of attractiveness. According to science, 1.62 is the perfect ratio . From Taylor Swift to Bella Hadid… These celebrities stars are considered to be the top 10 Golden Girls in the world thanks to their facial symmetry - natural or otherwise enhanced!
Nick Cannon holds church dedication for new daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon has held a church dedication for his new daughter. The TV personality, 42, and former girlfriend LaNisha Cole, 40, were at the ceremony on Sunday for one-month-old Onyx Ice Cole Cannon and posted a series of pictures and Instagram stories from the event. Nick captioned images online of...
‘Everybody makes such a big deal. It’s a body...' These actors were not afraid to go full-frontal on screen!
Appearing in a film or series implies certain kind of magic and actors in question are aware that they are often required to get out of their comfort zone. This usually happens with scenes that require a performer to take it all off!. Find out which male stars had to...
Sean Kingston wears a new pair of trainers for every show and has more than 200 pairs
Sean Kingston has a wardrobe crammed with trainers because he wears a new pair on stage for every show. The singer has opened up about his shoe obsession in a new interview, revealing he is a “huge fan” of sneakers and makes sure he has a new pair ready to debut on every night of his tour.
The Rolling Stones ‘planning to release first new music in 18 years by summer 2023’
The Rolling Stones are reportedly planning to release a new record next year. It would be Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood’s fist new material in 18 years and The Sun also reported on Monday night (17.10.22) they have already started recording. The publication said they had...
Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate Kanye West’s acquisition of his right-wing social media platform, while defending the rapper by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.“He’s obviously wanting to have a conversation that plenty of people want to have and I think that he is trying to engage in the free speech environment,” said the app chief executive and husband of Candace Owens. “But I would like to say that he’s in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative.”The takeover by West, who is legally known as Ye,...
