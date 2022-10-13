Read full article on original website
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde slam ex-nanny for ‘false and scurrilous accusations’
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have released a joint statement slamming their children’s former nanny over “false and scurrilous accusations”. The former couple hit back after their ex-employee – who worked for them for more than three years – gave an interview to the Daily Mail in which she made a series of accusations including one about Jason’s behaviour amidst the breakdown of his relationship with Olivia, and said she had been fired by the ‘Ted Lasso’ actor.
James Corden banned by owner of iconic Balthazar restaurant
James Corden has been banned by the owner of iconic Balthazar restaurant in New York. Restaurateur Keith McNally – who has a history of booting celebrities from his eateries – said he barred the Late Late Show host, 44, due to his treatment of staff. The 71-year-old also...
Jennifer Tilly says she’s psychic and uses her ability to win poker games
Jennifer Tilly claims she’s psychic and uses her powers to win at poker. The 64-year-old ‘Child's Play’ star is a keen poker player and she’s convinced she uses the power of her mind to come out on top, while she admitted her abilities come in useful when she’s trying to get in touch with her boyfriend when she needs something bringing home from the shops.
Rachel Zegler: Snow White remake is refreshing
Rachel Zegler has promised a "refreshing" take on 'Snow White'. The 21-year-old star has been cast in the lead role for Disney's live-action adaptation of the fairy tale and has hit back at those questioning the politically correct updates that will be included in the film – which has brought in consultants to address the representation of the dwarfism community on screen.
Rian Johnson honoured to include late icons in Glass Onion
Rian Johnson was delighted that Stephen Sondheim and Dame Angela Lansbury both agreed to appear in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. The late stars both make their final film appearances in Rian's murder mystery sequel and the filmmaker was grateful to pay homage to two icons of stage and screen.
From Bella Hadid to Taylor Swift… These are the 10 most beautiful women in the world according to the GOLDEN RATIO!
The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, is the mathematical symmetry algorithm that determines our level of attractiveness. According to science, 1.62 is the perfect ratio . From Taylor Swift to Bella Hadid… These celebrities stars are considered to be the top 10 Golden Girls in the world thanks to their facial symmetry - natural or otherwise enhanced!
Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries ‘will still premiere this year’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries is reportedly still set to premiere this year. It’s said the show has been scheduled for release in December, after Deadline claimed on Monday (17.10.22) it was being pushed back until 2023 amid the recent backlash over the streamer’s upcoming fifth season of its royal family drama ‘The Crown’.
Bill Skarsgard is 'really looking forward' to his role in John Wick 4
Bill Skarsgard has "always" been a fan of action movies. The 32-year-old actor is set to star in upcoming thriller 'John Wick: Chapter 4' and jumped at the chance to take on the yet-to-be-announced role because he finds the franchise "very entertaining." He said: "I think the movies are very...
