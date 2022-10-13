Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
This Houston man has given away over $1 billionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
batterypower.com
As the Braves’ season ends, the view shifts to the offseason and 2023
It was a disappointing end to what was otherwise a great season for the Atlanta Braves who logged 101 wins and ran down the Mets late to claim a fifth straight division title. Unfortunately, as we learned last season, the regular season doesn’t really matter that much in the postseason which is much more about who is playing well at the right time. It was a bad time for the Braves to struggle, but the Phillies had a lot to do with that given their performance.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Season over, onto the offseason
Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
batterypower.com
The Braves’ 2022 season is over, but all is not lost
Unceremoniously, it ended. On a beautiful Autumn day, the Atlanta Braves lost 8-3, drawing to conclusion the reign of the 2021 World Series champions. After 101 wins and a first-round bye, Atlanta fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the NLDS. Maybe having so many days off between the end of the regular season and the playoffs played a role; maybe they ran out of gas after having to charge back from 10.5 games back to win the NL East; or maybe it is just the way the playoffs cookie crumbled.
batterypower.com
NLDS Game 4: Braves vs. Phillies game thread
The season will be on the line for the Atlanta Braves Saturday when they face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS. Atlanta fell in Game 3 Friday to fall behind 2-1 in the series. A win Saturday would force a Game 5 back in Atlanta Sunday. A loss will give them an early start to the offseason.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: John Smoltz shuts out Pirates to send Atlanta to the World Series
1991 - John Smoltz shuts out the Pirates, 4-0 as the Braves beat the Pirates in Game 7 of the NLCS to win their first pennant since moving from Milwaukee. Brian Hunter’s two-run home run in the first inning is all the runs that Smoltz will need. 1992 -...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Tom Glavine gives Atlanta a 3-0 edge in NLCS
1999 - Tom Glavine tossed seven scoreless innings to help the Braves to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NLCS. Gerald Williams scored the only run of the game in the first inning on a throwing error. Atlanta leads the series 3-0, but will lose the next two games before closing it out in Game 6.
batterypower.com
Season on the line as Braves face Phillies in Game 4
The entire 2022 season will be on the line for the Atlanta Braves Saturday when they face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Braves fell behind early Friday in Game 3 and the Phillies cruised to a 9-1 win to a take 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five series.
batterypower.com
Austin Riley named finalist for 2022 NL Hank Aaron Award
While the Atlanta Braves season came to a disappointing end over the weekend, there was a lot to like about the 2022 season for Braves fans. Kyle Wright seemed to finally turn the corner into a reliable rotation arm, rookies Michael Harris and Spencer Strider had breakout campaigns, Dansby Swanson turned in a marvelous year as he heads to free agent. One other bright spot was the continued offensive output from Austin Riley who has quickly become one of the better power hitters in the league.
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on the Braves’ offensive struggles, potential Game 5 starter
While much has been made of the pitching struggles of Max Fried in Game 1 and Spencer Strider in Game 3, the Atlanta Braves can look to their offensive performance as a reason for finding themselves in a must-win situation in Game 4. Atlanta is hitting .196 (19-for-97) in the series and they have gotten very little from some of their key contributors. Don’t expect them to panic thought as they have been in plenty of tight spots over the past five postseason runs.
batterypower.com
The story of the 2022 “Vampire” Braves
While I figure that not everybody is probably super interested in re-litigating the end of this season for the Atlanta Braves, for me it’s kind of like catharsis. It’s also a bit of a weird feeling since the good times from their World Series win in 2021 are still fresh in my mind. It’s also important to remember that with this elimination, there hasn’t been a repeat champion in Major League Baseball since the New York Yankees won their third straight title in 2000. That’s why I was so adamant back at the beginning of the season to just enjoy the ride, since repeating in baseball is such a large task.
batterypower.com
Braves News: End of Year Press Conference, Mike Soroka and Ozzie Albies Updates, more
Saturday’s loss to the Phillies that ended the Braves 2022 season will likely sting for a bit. Many, and rightfully so, expected the Braves to at least make it to the NLCS with a relevant shot at defending their 2021 World Series title. Unfortunately, the Phillies were simply the better team in the NLDS, and Atlanta’s offseason has officially started.
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Riding three-game winning streak into Week 7
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Week 7 Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs Seahawks 1:25 PM FOX
Comments / 0