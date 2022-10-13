Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Alexandra Daddario cast in I Wish You All The Best
Alexandra Daddario is to star in 'I Wish You All The Best'. The 36-year-old actress is set to feature in the film that will mark the directorial debut of Tommy Dorfman. The film is based on Mason Deaver's bestselling novel of the same name and Dorfman will both produce and write the screenplay.
Inside Nova
Rachel Zegler: Snow White remake is refreshing
Rachel Zegler has promised a "refreshing" take on 'Snow White'. The 21-year-old star has been cast in the lead role for Disney's live-action adaptation of the fairy tale and has hit back at those questioning the politically correct updates that will be included in the film – which has brought in consultants to address the representation of the dwarfism community on screen.
Inside Nova
Alfonso Ribeiro is finished having kids after becoming dad of four
Alfonso Ribeiro has insisted he’s finished having kids after becoming a dad-of-four. The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star - who has a 19-year-old daughter named Sienna with his ex Robin Stapler as well as three younger children with his wife Angela Unkrich - has insisted he doesn’t want to expand his family again as he’s just looking forward to watching all his kids grow up.
Inside Nova
Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again
Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again. The 83-year-old 'Cadfael' star began his career in the National Theatre in the 1960s and went on to become one of the UK's most prolific stage stars, performing both in London's West End and on Broadway as well as with the Royal Shakespeare Company - but Derek doubts he will ever tread the boards again.
Inside Nova
Robbie Coltrane’s son pays witty tribute to late comic dad by posting: ‘Just woke up what did I miss?’
Robbie Coltrane’s son has wittily paid tribute to his late comedian dad by posting the message: “Just woke up what did I miss?”. Artist Spencer McMillan – one of the ‘Harry Potter’ actor’s two children – showed he shared his father’s sense of humour in a post from his Instagram account, @be.nice.signs.
Inside Nova
Rian Johnson honoured to include late icons in Glass Onion
Rian Johnson was delighted that Stephen Sondheim and Dame Angela Lansbury both agreed to appear in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. The late stars both make their final film appearances in Rian's murder mystery sequel and the filmmaker was grateful to pay homage to two icons of stage and screen.
Inside Nova
Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries ‘will still premiere this year’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries is reportedly still set to premiere this year. It’s said the show has been scheduled for release in December, after Deadline claimed on Monday (17.10.22) it was being pushed back until 2023 amid the recent backlash over the streamer’s upcoming fifth season of its royal family drama ‘The Crown’.
Inside Nova
Jennifer Tilly says she’s psychic and uses her ability to win poker games
Jennifer Tilly claims she’s psychic and uses her powers to win at poker. The 64-year-old ‘Child's Play’ star is a keen poker player and she’s convinced she uses the power of her mind to come out on top, while she admitted her abilities come in useful when she’s trying to get in touch with her boyfriend when she needs something bringing home from the shops.
Inside Nova
Bill Skarsgard is 'really looking forward' to his role in John Wick 4
Bill Skarsgard has "always" been a fan of action movies. The 32-year-old actor is set to star in upcoming thriller 'John Wick: Chapter 4' and jumped at the chance to take on the yet-to-be-announced role because he finds the franchise "very entertaining." He said: "I think the movies are very...
Inside Nova
Emeli Sande worried about reconciling her faith with her love for a woman
Emeli Sandé worried about her faith and family before coming out as queer. The 35-year-old singer revealed earlier this year she is in a relationship with female classical pianist Yoana Karemova - whom she is now engaged to - and she admitted she wasn't sure how she'd reconcile various areas of her life.
