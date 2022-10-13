ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

FBI, DEA raid houses in Valley and NW Pa.

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are waiting for more information about a series of simultaneous raids early Thursday in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Agents with the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Agency served search warrants on more than 6 homes, including several in the Youngstown area.

Pickup truck crashes through Brilex Industries in Youngstown

No word yet on whether or not anyone was arrested during the raids.

Comments / 4

WTRF- 7News

7 Ohio and Pennsylvania men charged in drug trafficking

Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. The Indictment, returned on Oct. 11 charges the seven defendants with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

DOJ Charges Seven Men In Western PA Drug Ring

Department of Justice officials say they’ve indicted seven men who are accused of trafficking a significant amount of narcotics in Western Pennsylvania. Charging documents allege the seven men were responsible for distributing over 100 grams flurofentanyl, 40 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamines. Three of the men...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police to participate in Operation Safe Stop

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be participating in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, October 19 during National School Bus Safety Week. The purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers of passing stopped school buses loading or unloading students. PSP enforcement efforts may consist of troopers riding […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WYTV.com

Seven locals indicted by feds in drug case

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — Four Mahoning County residents are among seven indicted this week for selling drugs in Western Pennsylvania. Indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine are Eliot Gentry, 25, William McCree, 19 and Teqwan Scott, 28, all of Youngstown; Daivahn Brown, 26, of Boardman; and Donald Jeter, 32, Donald Snowden, 31, and Kailin Stewart, 36, all of New Castle.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

3 people killed, 1 wounded in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two women and a man were killed and a fourth person wounded in a shooting in Pittsburgh, authorities said. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gunfire occurred near a busy North Side intersection at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Public safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said one woman died at the scene. A second […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

WKBN

