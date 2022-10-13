FBI, DEA raid houses in Valley and NW Pa.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are waiting for more information about a series of simultaneous raids early Thursday in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Agents with the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Agency served search warrants on more than 6 homes, including several in the Youngstown area.
