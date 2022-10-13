Read full article on original website
Arigato Sushi Kamloops [Review]
Arigato Sushi is one of the best sushi spots in Kamloops serving casual Japanese fare in a relaxed atmosphere. Located at Aberdeen Village Centre, Arigato Sushi has won many local restaurant awards over the years. Their extensive menu includes appetizers (like karaage, takoyaki, agedashi tofu and more); tempura; donburi rice...
Cordo Resto & Bar at Delta Hotels by Marriott Kamloops [Review]
Cordo Resto & Bar is the on-site restaurant at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Kamloops. Their name “Cordo” is derived from the geographical word Cordillera which a system of parallel mountain ranges with intervening plateaus, apine tundra, dry sagebrush, dense conifer forests and interior plains. The menu celebrates...
Gold Leaf Pastries Kamloops [Review]
Gold Leaf Pastries is a chef-owned and operated bakery in Kamloops serving French pastries, cakes, lunch items and brunch on the weekends. They are also known to be one of the best bakeries in town. The bakery has a beautiful display case of goodies. Staff were friendly and ready to...
Holiday Gift Ideas 2022 – Toronto Edition
Here’s a look at roundup of holiday gift ideas 2022 – Toronto edition. TuxMat, created by a Toronto-based company, has perfected the ultimate car mat that is custom made, based on car make and model. TuxMat’s mission is simple – to provide customers with peace-of-mind, knowing their vehicles...
Tapestry Festival 2022 Kamloops [Recap]
A few photos of this year’s Tapestry Festival 2022 at MacDonald Park in Kamloops celebrating the multicultural heritage of the city. This year’s event featured cuisine, exhibits, games, interactive display, Around the World Kids Zone and live entertainment. Sharing is caring!
Bubble Time Tea & Waffles Kamloops [Review]
A place to get your bubble tea fix in Kamloops is Bubble Time Tea & Waffles. On the menu are Milk Tea; Fresh Tea Lemonade; Fruit Tea Lemonade; Specialty Smoothie; Egg Waffles; Frozen Yogurts and more. The interior is bright, clean and modern with seating as well as some board...
Winter Fest OC 2022 – Southern California’s largest winter festival
Winter Fest OC, Southern California’s largest winter festival, returns to Costa Mesa from November 25th through January 1st for 26 days and nights of attractions, live entertainment and fun!. Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a magical winter wonderland with oversized holiday decor, more...
Halloween Cocktail Recipes
Ungava Spirits distillery has put together a list of Halloween cocktail recipes perfect for your fright night. Impress your guests with simple, yet delicious recipes. Now, all you have to do is to find the perfect costume!. Cabot Trail Espresso Martini. An espresso Martini to raise the dead. Ingredients. 30...
Frozen Paddle Ice Cream Kamloops
Frozen Paddle is a craft ice cream purveyor with locations in Kamloops and Prince George. Some of their flavours include Salted Caramel; Key Lime Pie; Vanilla Bean; London Fog; Matcha; Nanaimo Bar and more. They also have vegan popsicles and dairy-free sorbet options. Prices are Single $5.75; Double $7.25; Kids...
Alaska Airlines fall seasonal food and beverage selections on flights
Fall brings crisp evenings, amazing color changes – and, starting today, a new lineup of menu options to enjoy on board your next Alaska Airlines flight. They continue to offer fresh, healthy choices for their guests in all their cabins, including a variety of entrees that are vegetarian, vegan and made without gluten.
