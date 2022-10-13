ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Nova

Louis Tomlinson thought One Direction break would be a year

Louis Tomlinson only thought One Direction would take a break for "a year or two". The 30-year-old singer admitted he didn't want the band - which included Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan following the departure of Zayn Malik - to go on indefinite hiatus in 2016 and found it particularly frustrating that no one would put a time point on when they would reconcile, making it hard for him to move on.
Inside Nova

Jennifer Tilly says she’s psychic and uses her ability to win poker games

Jennifer Tilly claims she’s psychic and uses her powers to win at poker. The 64-year-old ‘Child's Play’ star is a keen poker player and she’s convinced she uses the power of her mind to come out on top, while she admitted her abilities come in useful when she’s trying to get in touch with her boyfriend when she needs something bringing home from the shops.
Inside Nova

Alexandra Daddario cast in I Wish You All The Best

Alexandra Daddario is to star in 'I Wish You All The Best'. The 36-year-old actress is set to feature in the film that will mark the directorial debut of Tommy Dorfman. The film is based on Mason Deaver's bestselling novel of the same name and Dorfman will both produce and write the screenplay.
Inside Nova

Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again

Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again. The 83-year-old 'Cadfael' star began his career in the National Theatre in the 1960s and went on to become one of the UK's most prolific stage stars, performing both in London's West End and on Broadway as well as with the Royal Shakespeare Company - but Derek doubts he will ever tread the boards again.

