Louis Tomlinson only thought One Direction would take a break for "a year or two". The 30-year-old singer admitted he didn't want the band - which included Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan following the departure of Zayn Malik - to go on indefinite hiatus in 2016 and found it particularly frustrating that no one would put a time point on when they would reconcile, making it hard for him to move on.

16 HOURS AGO