Sean Kingston wears a new pair of trainers for every show and has more than 200 pairs
Sean Kingston has a wardrobe crammed with trainers because he wears a new pair on stage for every show. The singer has opened up about his shoe obsession in a new interview, revealing he is a “huge fan” of sneakers and makes sure he has a new pair ready to debut on every night of his tour.
Louis Tomlinson thought One Direction break would be a year
Louis Tomlinson only thought One Direction would take a break for "a year or two". The 30-year-old singer admitted he didn't want the band - which included Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan following the departure of Zayn Malik - to go on indefinite hiatus in 2016 and found it particularly frustrating that no one would put a time point on when they would reconcile, making it hard for him to move on.
Robbie Coltrane’s son pays witty tribute to late comic dad by posting: ‘Just woke up what did I miss?’
Robbie Coltrane’s son has wittily paid tribute to his late comedian dad by posting the message: “Just woke up what did I miss?”. Artist Spencer McMillan – one of the ‘Harry Potter’ actor’s two children – showed he shared his father’s sense of humour in a post from his Instagram account, @be.nice.signs.
The Rolling Stones ‘planning to release first new music in 18 years by summer 2023’
The Rolling Stones are reportedly planning to release a new record next year. It would be Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood’s fist new material in 18 years and The Sun also reported on Monday night (17.10.22) they have already started recording. The publication said they had...
Jennifer Tilly says she’s psychic and uses her ability to win poker games
Jennifer Tilly claims she’s psychic and uses her powers to win at poker. The 64-year-old ‘Child's Play’ star is a keen poker player and she’s convinced she uses the power of her mind to come out on top, while she admitted her abilities come in useful when she’s trying to get in touch with her boyfriend when she needs something bringing home from the shops.
Alexandra Daddario cast in I Wish You All The Best
Alexandra Daddario is to star in 'I Wish You All The Best'. The 36-year-old actress is set to feature in the film that will mark the directorial debut of Tommy Dorfman. The film is based on Mason Deaver's bestselling novel of the same name and Dorfman will both produce and write the screenplay.
Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again
Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again. The 83-year-old 'Cadfael' star began his career in the National Theatre in the 1960s and went on to become one of the UK's most prolific stage stars, performing both in London's West End and on Broadway as well as with the Royal Shakespeare Company - but Derek doubts he will ever tread the boards again.
