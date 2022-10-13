ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

wlip.com

Man Injured in Rural Mt Pleasant Crash

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 52 year old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash. It happened Friday night in a rural stretch of Highway 20 in Mt Pleasant between Oak Hills Dr and Weber Road around 10:45 PM. According to police reports an SUV driven by the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
WISN

First snowfall of the season in parts of SE Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Southeast Wisconsin got a snowy shock Monday morning. Parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties saw a quick blast of snow around 6 a.m. Before sunrise, snow accumulated on leaves, grass, roofs, and Halloween decorations. "I was in there with my coffee and the owner of the...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Early taste of winter arrives on Monday

It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man left with smashed windows for days during freezing weather

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man's windows have been boarded up after sitting broken and exposed to the elements for two days. Frankie Hoffman contacted WISN 12 News after he said his apartment building neglected to board up or fix his windows. Hoffman said another tenant, who was suffering a mental health crisis, smashed multiple windows in the single-level apartment building, including Hoffman's.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KCCI.com

Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
WEST ALLIS, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County and MPD officials warn of phone scams

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department alerted residents of call scams where scammers identify themselves as police officials asking for money. On Monday, the Rock County Sherriff’s Office notified residents of fraudulent phone calls involving a scammer calling area residents...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WISN

Pumpkin patch protects pumpkins from freezing temperatures

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Early Monday morning, a freeze warning was in effect for southeast Wisconsin, putting plants and vegetation like pumpkins at risk of freezing. Lindner's Pumpkin Farm in New Berlin has more than 1,000 pumpkins that they had to cover with a tarp and plastic Sunday Night.
NEW BERLIN, WI
WISN

Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 11: Testimony resumes

DAY 11 - Testimony continues as the third week of the Waukesha Parade suspect trial begins. Prosecutors expect to wrap up their case against defendant Brooks early this week. Day 10 Recap: On Friday, Brooks cross examined a Waukesha police officer, who shot at the driver of the red SUV as it barreled through the parade 9:55 a.m.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant rollover crash; Racine man severely hurt

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 52-year-old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash on State Highway 20 late Friday, Oct. 14. Officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday. When Mount Pleasant police arrived on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its side about 100 feet off the roadway in a ditch along Highway 20. The driver was trapped inside.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Fire breaks out at Briggs and Stratton campus in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa firefighters found smoke and flames Monday morning in a building where heat treatment processes are performed at the Briggs and Stratton campus. They were called to the scene near 124th and Burleigh streets. just before 1 a.m. Firefighters found the source of the fire and...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Fire Department: 8 fires in 3 days

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department reported eight structure fires and eight vehicle rollover accidents, in the span of three days, viaTwitter. The structure fires included multiple displaced residents and one fatality. Multiple injuries in the vehicle accidents, one rollover crash had a fatality. A 2.5-story fire had multiple people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

6 displaced after house fire on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE -- Six people are displaced after a fire on Milwaukee's northwest side. The Milwaukee Fire Department said a call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday for the fire at 57th & Silver Spring. Officials said the fire was on the building's first and second floor. The fire department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Large police presence outside Waukesha hotel

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police descended on a hotel Monday night in what they describe as an "active scene." Reports of the large police presence came in around 7:30 p.m. A 12 News crew arrived at the Extended Stay America off Bluemound Road near Kossow Road, where several police cars were parked outside.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Deadly crash shuts down I-43

MILWAUKEE — Right now, northbound lanes on I-43 between State Street and Fond Du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee are closed. Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight. Details are limited at this hour. When our crews were on scene, we saw at least three cars on the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Beaver Dam child critical, hit-and-run, 17-year-old arrested

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Beaver Dam Saturday, Oct. 15. It happened around 9 p.m. on Frances Lane near Gateway Drive. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then transferred by Flight for Life...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI

