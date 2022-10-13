Read full article on original website
4 Things we Love About Brewster, New York
Brewster is one of Putnam County's best places for many different things. One thing you might not know about Brewster is that it's NOT a town, it's a village located in the town of Southeast. There are many towns/villages like that all across the Hudson Valley, but the interesting part is that the town of Southeast isn't used in any mailing addresses in the area. From what we've been told everyone, including the post office in the 10509 zip code, refers to the town as Brewster, not Southeast. If you mail something from the local post office the postmark they put on the envelope says Brewster, not Southeast.
CLOSED: Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters
Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed its doors. Newburgh Mall...
Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation
While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
2 Hudson Valley Breweries Named Among Best in the Nation
Score one for the Hudson Valley! There were only two winners from New York at the Great American Beer Festival competition, and both were from Dutchess County. The Great American Beer Festival is an annual competition held for the past 40 years in Denver, CO. They invite breweries from all across the country, and celebrate everything from popular brews like pumpkin beer and lagers to historic brews including Gotlandsdricke and Grodziskie (I never heard of those, either). But back to the Hudson Valley, and the winning brewery from Poughkeepsie, NY.
Meet The Ghosts Of Clermont State Historic Site
Spooky and historical? That's what the Hudson Valley is all about in October. The Hudson Valley is rich with history; those historical roots come with a haunting past. I know I can't be the only one who has looked at one of the many beautiful historic sites and said "Yup, that place is definitely haunted."
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New York
The Hudson Valley is a stunning place to be in the fall, with the leaves changing color and the air getting cooler. There’s something for everyone in this beautiful part of New York, with plenty of breathtaking hiking trails to explore.
This Hudson Valley Post Office is a National Historic Site
Have you noticed the extensive amount of history throughout New York State? Within the Hudson Valley, there are pieces of history on every corner that we turn to. Each County In The Hudson Valley Has A Historic Story To Share. One town changed its name to a fictional character. Some...
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
Hudson Valley’s Top Flea Market Announces 2023 Dates and Shows
While the 2022 flea market season is officially winding down, the area's top spot for flea market finds has announced its plans for the 2023 shopping season. Stormville Flea Market just wrapped their second to last show for 2022, with one remaining day, not even a full weekend, set for Saturday, November 5th - Christmas in November.
Who is Buried in Old Ulster County New York Roadside Cemeteries
Earlier this year I told you about a roadside cemetery that I came across while traveling on Route 52 through Dutchess County. It was the oddest thing to see old headstones and grave markers just cast aside in what appeared to be a work area. Turns out this old cemetery...
Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation
Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant
A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
New Owners at Tasty Candy Apple Shop in Warwick
Is it just me or have we gotten a little crazy with food in the Hudson Valley? Maybe it is because we are all looking for something yummy to get us through the next month or so, or it could just be that people making food have gotten a lot more creative.
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings
There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
Eggbert, The Hudson Valley’s Christmas Egg is Planning His Return
Christmas in the Hudson Valley just got a whole lot merrier this year. Things haven't been the same without Eggbert, the Hudson Valley's favorite Christmas egg. Due to the pandemic, the quirky holiday character has been stuck in quarantine. Eggbert hasn't hosted his annual Christmas on the Farm or greet children during the days leading up to Christmas since 2019.
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It
It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
Orange County, NY Food Pantry Needs Your Help Now
Any little bit would be help. Times are really hard and everyone is doing the best they can to get by. Many people feel embarrassed or ashamed if they have to ask for help, but nobody should ever feel that way. The Hudson Valley has so many great resources for everyone and help is available to those who need it. However, one location is asking for the public's help so they can continue to help others in the community.
New York Man With 64 Arrests Stabs Man In Hudson Valley, Police
A Hudson Valley man was arrested for the 65th time. Police allege he stabbed a local resident. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at about 12:22 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 61 Riverdale Avenue on a report of a stabbing incident. Yonkers, New York...
