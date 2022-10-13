Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
Panthers WR Coach Joe Dailey Has to Be Held Back From Robbie Anderson
Conflict on the Panthers sideline.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
Patrick Mahomes Speaks His Mind About Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are heading into one of the biggest, if not the biggest, game so far this season on Sunday as they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Josh Allen, who is the early favorite to win the NFL MVP this season, will square off against a former MVP winner in Patrick Mahomes.
Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With
The veteran wide receiver insists he isn't retired.
Tom Brady Fined For Kicking At Falcons' Grady Jarrett During Game
The NFL is punishing Tom Brady -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar has been hit with a fine for kicking at Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett during Sunday's matchup. The moment went down with 3 minutes left in the Bucs' 21-15 win over the Falcons ... when Jarrett was...
Nick Saban loses it on player, is all Alabama fans after Tide special teams blunder
Nick Saban lost it on Saturday after a special teams blunder put No. 3 Alabama even further in a hole against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. With 12:42 left in the first half and the Vols leading 21-10, the Tide forced a rare punting situation. On fourth and 3 from...
Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo explain 49ers’ one-dimensional attack vs. Falcons
Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.
Controversial Ref Video Emerges From Packers vs. Jets Game
Penalties and how the referees distribute them have been debated heavily over the past week. But one flag that wasn't called has fans outraged. During the second quarter of today's game between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jets running back Breece Hall was pushed out of bounds. But while he was out of bounds, he took an extra bump from a Packers defender.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch's Viral Comment
Russell Wilson is enduring something he's never had to throughout his decorated NFL career: severe national criticism. The Denver Broncos' new quarterback may be in his 11th season, and a nine-time Pro Bowler to boot, but never before has he been a national lampoon. But when a team gives up...
Cowboys are in trouble vs. Eagles, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith predicts
Philadelphia will look to extend its undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Cowboys have played consistently well since their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that...
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Bills at Chiefs: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Friday ahead of their Week 6 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium:. DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) CB Christian Benford (hand) S Jordan Poyer (ribs) LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) CB Cam Lewis (forearm) TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) CB...
