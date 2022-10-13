ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React

Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Kyle Shanahan
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Patrick Mahomes Speaks His Mind About Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are heading into one of the biggest, if not the biggest, game so far this season on Sunday as they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Josh Allen, who is the early favorite to win the NFL MVP this season, will square off against a former MVP winner in Patrick Mahomes.
BUFFALO, NY
TMZ.com

Tom Brady Fined For Kicking At Falcons' Grady Jarrett During Game

The NFL is punishing Tom Brady -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar has been hit with a fine for kicking at Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett during Sunday's matchup. The moment went down with 3 minutes left in the Bucs' 21-15 win over the Falcons ... when Jarrett was...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Ats#Buccaneers#Jeff Wilson#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Dvoa#5 3 Percent#Qbr
The Spun

Controversial Ref Video Emerges From Packers vs. Jets Game

Penalties and how the referees distribute them have been debated heavily over the past week. But one flag that wasn't called has fans outraged. During the second quarter of today's game between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jets running back Breece Hall was pushed out of bounds. But while he was out of bounds, he took an extra bump from a Packers defender.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch's Viral Comment

Russell Wilson is enduring something he's never had to throughout his decorated NFL career: severe national criticism. The Denver Broncos' new quarterback may be in his 11th season, and a nine-time Pro Bowler to boot, but never before has he been a national lampoon. But when a team gives up...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Chiefs: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Friday ahead of their Week 6 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium:. DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) CB Christian Benford (hand) S Jordan Poyer (ribs) LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) CB Cam Lewis (forearm) TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) CB...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy