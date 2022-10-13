Read full article on original website
UW-P Alumnus Provides Estate Gift of Over $1 Million
University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials have announced a more than $1 million estate gift from a late alumnus. Gerald Gunderson, who graduated from UW-Platteville in 1965, died in 2021. The estate gift, which will support nine scholarships he previously established at the university, is one of the largest estate gifts in UW-Platteville Foundation’s history. Gunderson earned a general science degree from UW-Platteville and a master’s degree in biology from Northern Michigan University and went on to teach middle school science for 30 years,
Platteville Chamber To Celebrate National Women in Business Month
October is National Women in Business Month, and the Platteville Regional Chamber is planning to celebrate all women in the Chamber member workforce. On Tuesday, October 25th at 7:30 a.m., all women in business are welcome to come to the Chamber office for a free continental breakfast and networking opportunity. Mara Keyes, Regional Project Director for Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation will be present for any questions or for information regarding programming for the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation.
Mineral Point Woman Arrested For Violation of Bond Conditions
Officials in Iowa County received a report of a person in violation of bond conditions at an address on Midway Road in Mineral Point Saturday night around 9:15pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the location and arrested 60 year old Teresa Pittz of Mineral Point. Pittz was arrested on a charge of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Pittz was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and released after posting bond.
12th OWI For Man Injured in Rollover Crash
A man cited for his 12th offense of Driving while Intoxicated suffered life threatening injuries in a crash early Sunday in Shullsburg. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Highway 11 in Shullsburg around 1:30am for a one vehicle rollover. 49 year old Peter Fagan of Ontario was traveling on Highway 11 and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to exit the roadway, enter a ditch and roll over several times. Fagan’s vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene. Fagan was taken by Shullsburg EMS to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and later taken by helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison for life-threatening injuries. Shullsburg EMS, Shullsburg Fire and UW Madison Med Flight assisted. Fagan was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of his vehicle and Operating while Intoxicated for the 12th time. The charges will be referred to the District Attorney.
Fatal Crash on Savanna-Sabula Bridge
Authorities say one person was killed and two others injured in a 2-vehicle crash Saturday on the U.S. Highway 52 Savanna-Sabula Bridge. 61 year old Gregg O’Bryant of Sabula was taken to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, where he was pronounced dead. 63 year old John Ritchie and a passenger, 60 year old Beth Ritchie, both of Savanna, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. According to the Iowa State Patrol, O’Bryant was traveling west on the bridge Saturday night when his vehicle traveled to the right and struck a guardrail. O’Bryant then overcorrected into the path of Ritchie’s vehicle, causing a collision. The accident remains under investigation.
Cavanagh To Deliver State Of The City Address Again
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh is offering residents a chance to hear his State of the City address in person later this month, after delivering the speech at a private event last week. Mayor Cavanagh will again deliver the address at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the Dubuque City Council Chambers, on the second floor of the Historic Federal Building. Cavanagh will provide a detailed overview of recent city accomplishments, current initiatives and upcoming projects. He also will review current challenges facing the community. Resident can attend the event for free.
UW-Platteville and NICC Sign Agreements
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Northeast Iowa Community College has signed three new articulation agreements that will streamline transfer opportunities for students pursuing agriculture. The agreements establish pathways of transfer for NICC’s Associate of Applied Science degrees in Agriculture Business, Conservation Agronomist and Dairy Science Technology to UW-Platteville’s Bachelor of Science degree programs in Agribusiness, Soil and Crop Science and Dairy Science, respectively. The new agreements go into effect immediately.
Dubuque Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Woman
Police say a man was arrested after pointing a handgun in the direction of a woman in Dubuque. 29 year old Kaimel Anderson of Dubuque was arrested at Saturday in the area of Francis Street and Kaufmann Avenue on a charge of control of a firearm by a felon. According to reports, 22 year old Brianna Heffner of Dubuque called police Saturday to report a person pointing a firearm in her direction at about 4 p.m. in the area of Jackson and East 22nd streets. Traffic cameras tracked Anderson and another man to the 2200 block of Francis Street. Anderson told officers that he had a loaded handgun in his pocket.
Domestic Dispute Leads To Disorderly Conduct Arrest
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Summit Road in Shullsburg Saturday around 1:30pm for a domestic dispute. As a result, 66 year old Keven Morrison of Shullsburg was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. Morrison was taken to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office where he remains in custody.
Domestic Assault Charges For Dubuque Man
Dubuque Police arrested 32 year old Jamal Davis of Dubuque Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Reports say that Davis assaulted 32 year old Christina Long of Dubuque.
