Gainesville police search for shooting suspect
Police were, at last report, still searching for a man wanted in a homicide in Hall County: 55 year-old Armando Escamilla has been identified as the prime suspect in last week’s shooting of 25 year-old Cristian Jimenez, who died after being taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Man fights with wife in car, then fights with officers arresting him
A Chattahoochee Hills man faces felony charges after fighting with his wife in their vehicle while parked on a Tyrone street, then fighting with officers as they broke up the fight and took him into custody. Michael Cole, 55, was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of felony obstruction,...
Bibb County sheriff: 41 arrests, dozens of guns seized in ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A joint operation between two law enforcement agencies led to multiple arrests and dozens of guns seized. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. From Oct. 7-8, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol conducted “Operation Rolling Thunder.” The purpose...
Gainesville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured five people
A driver who fled from the scene of a serious traffic collision on U.S. 129/Athens Highway just before 9 p.m. Saturday faces a long list of criminal charges. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Jose Luis Muniz, 19, of Gainesville on Sunday, Oct. 16, several hours after the two-vehicle crash on Athens Highway at Smallwood Road. The HCSO Accident Investigation Unit made an initial determination that Muniz was traveling south on Athens Highway in a BMW passenger car when he struck a Honda Odyssey minivan that was turning left from Smallwood Road onto Athens Highway.
Hall County authorities release name of murdered homeless man
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead behind a business on Atlanta Highway despite being unable to contact the man’s relatives. The body of Hung Van Le, 61, was found on Oct. 2. According to a press release from...
DeKalb Police searching for car involved Oct. 11 homicide on I-285 & I-675 exit ramp
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for help in identifying the driver or owner of a car they believed was involved in the Oct. 11 homicide. DeKalb County police said a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Oct. 11, shutting down all lanes of the highway.
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
Man arrested after woman’s body found at Acworth construction site
A man has been arrested in connection with a body being found at a construction site in north Cobb County last week, according to authorities.
Argument leads to gunfire on Macon street
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that took place in the 300 block of Cherry Street. The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 2:35 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, several men were arguing, prior to the incident....
4 people shot in aggravated assault in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in downtown Macon early Saturday morning. In a release, the Sheriff's Office said that they got a call around 2:35 a.m. that several men were arguing. The men all went in separate directions, and...
U-Haul driver crashes into Gwinnett house after leading officers on chase, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A home in Gwinnett County has some serious damage after a police chase ended with a U-Haul truck smashing into it. The impact of that truck hitting the house off Highway 78 Sunday night was loud enough to wake up everyone inside the home and every neighbor too.
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office opens Southside precinct to residents
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has heard the voice of the people to make one of its precincts more accessible to the general public. On Oct. 3 the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office held a reopening for its Southside Precinct. The mission for the reopening was to introduce residents of the area to the precinct located at 3552 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers.
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
MISSING: Clayton County police searching for man last heard from Oct. 8
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police have announced an ongoing search for a missing 20-year-old man. Darnell Henderson was last seen in Ellenwood on the 5700 block of Gum Court on Oct. 7, according to his family. They told police the last time they spoke to him was on Oct. 8.
2 People Died In A Three-Car Crash In Lamar County (Lamar County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a three-car crash on Highway 36 East in Lamar County around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. The victims were identified as Kevin Sims, 34, and Christain Sims, 35. The Butts County Couple were heading for a football game.
White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth
On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr....
Man found dead in Buckhead was carjacked, shot before suspect escaped to Alabama, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police released new details on the murder of a man found dead in the driveway of a vacant lot in Buckhead last week. Investigators say 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart, a Gainesville framer who was waiting to start construction, was found shot to death in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood on Oct. 13.
Police: Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Decatur
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need your help finding a missing 13-year boy last known to be in Decatur. Officials say 13-year-old Zion was last seen at a Decatur home near Russell Drive. The boy's last name has not been released. According to the DeKalb County Police Department,...
Police: 1 person dead after shooting in Cobb County, suspect detained
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating a scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around...
