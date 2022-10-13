ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

WGAU

Gainesville police search for shooting suspect

Police were, at last report, still searching for a man wanted in a homicide in Hall County: 55 year-old Armando Escamilla has been identified as the prime suspect in last week’s shooting of 25 year-old Cristian Jimenez, who died after being taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Man fights with wife in car, then fights with officers arresting him

A Chattahoochee Hills man faces felony charges after fighting with his wife in their vehicle while parked on a Tyrone street, then fighting with officers as they broke up the fight and took him into custody. Michael Cole, 55, was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of felony obstruction,...
TYRONE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Gainesville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured five people

A driver who fled from the scene of a serious traffic collision on U.S. 129/Athens Highway just before 9 p.m. Saturday faces a long list of criminal charges. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Jose Luis Muniz, 19, of Gainesville on Sunday, Oct. 16, several hours after the two-vehicle crash on Athens Highway at Smallwood Road. The HCSO Accident Investigation Unit made an initial determination that Muniz was traveling south on Athens Highway in a BMW passenger car when he struck a Honda Odyssey minivan that was turning left from Smallwood Road onto Athens Highway.
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Argument leads to gunfire on Macon street

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that took place in the 300 block of Cherry Street. The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 2:35 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, several men were arguing, prior to the incident....
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

4 people shot in aggravated assault in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in downtown Macon early Saturday morning. In a release, the Sheriff's Office said that they got a call around 2:35 a.m. that several men were arguing. The men all went in separate directions, and...
MACON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office opens Southside precinct to residents

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has heard the voice of the people to make one of its precincts more accessible to the general public. On Oct. 3 the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office held a reopening for its Southside Precinct. The mission for the reopening was to introduce residents of the area to the precinct located at 3552 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth

On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
ACWORTH, GA
WMAZ

Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr....
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need your help finding a missing 13-year boy last known to be in Decatur. Officials say 13-year-old Zion was last seen at a Decatur home near Russell Drive. The boy's last name has not been released. According to the DeKalb County Police Department,...
DECATUR, GA

