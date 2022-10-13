Read full article on original website
She says her passion is teaching. Congress called her the meatpacking industry’s ‘go-to fixer.’
Mary Norkol is a Gary Marx Journalism Fund Fellow. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meatpacking industry mobilized to keep plants open, even as its workers fell ill. It claimed a meat shortage was on the way, and it pushed for legal cover. Throughout 2020, industry representatives...
USDA spending only a sliver of conservation funding on climate-smart practices, a new report finds
This story was originally published by Harvest Public Media through a partnership with the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture spent $7.4 billion in payments to farmers between 2017 and 2020 through two of its biggest conservation programs, but very little of that money went to practices that help fight climate change, according to a report from the Environmental Working Group.
Scaling Up: Use of production contracts has become the norm
This is the third in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’re releasing a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. A majority of hogs produced in the U.S. are sold under production contracts, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Opinion: Is the end near for California’s Proposition 12?
Next week, California's Proposition 12 reaches a legalistic crescendo when the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments on whether pig farmers and meatpackers wishing to do business in the Golden State must radically change their production methods. California voters approved Prop 12 back in 2018. But it wasn't until last...
Opinion: 2023 Farm Bill needs to address consumer-food information gap
Once upon a time long, long ago, almost everyone living in the United States of America was involved in agriculture. Yup. True. The U.S. Census of 1790 reported a total population of 3,929,326. Nine of every 10 people were involved in farming. I imagine everyone over the age of 5 knew the difference between a cow and a buffalo and that eggs come from chickens.
Column: Foreign investors are snapping up US land … but exactly how much, who knows?
Anybody who has kept an eye on agricultural doings knows that consolidation is occurring at an alarming rate. In the past couple of decades, competition between agricultural giants has become a fading memory. Even this short list is staggering:. China's WH Group purchased Smithfield Foods – the largest producer of...
Warming winters are increasing fertilizer runoff and polluting waterways, a new study finds
The Midwest is at-risk of increased water pollution from fertilizer run-off during the winter, according to a new study from the Gund Institute for Environment at the University of Vermont. “We figured out that we've got more than 40% of the United States that's potentially creating this winter pollution every...
JBS, Tyson Foods invest in smartwatch app that monitors workers
Two of America’s largest meat companies — JBS and Tyson Foods — have invested in a smartwatch application that allows managers to monitor workers’ movements. The startup behind the application, Mentore, claims to improve worker productivity while reducing injuries. The repetitive, fast and taxing work of cutting and packing protein makes meat processing plants some of the most dangerous workplaces in the country. Despite workers’ pleas, meat companies have fought to increase the pace of work.
