Exploring molecular docking and molecular dynamics simulations as advanced tools for novel antiviral drug discovery
In a systematic review published in Progress in Biophysics and Molecular Biology, researchers presented an overview of factors influencing emerging infectious diseases (EIDs), particularly human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and H1N1 influenza. The researchers also highlighted the importance of molecular dynamic (MD) simulations...
Researchers identify a new gene essential to colon cancer growth
Researchers at Mount Sinai's Tisch Cancer Institute have identified a new gene that is essential to colon cancer growth and found that inflammation in the external environment around the tumor can contribute to the growth of tumor cells. The scientists reported these findings in Nature Communications in October. This is...
Genetic signature predicts tumor metastases and patient survival in clear cell kidney cancer
Among patients with kidney cancer, the activity of four specific genes in the cancer cells seems to be able to predict the risk of the tumor spreading and the patient's chances of survival. This is shown by researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in a preclinical study published in Nature Communications.
Deep learning software helps to identify miniscule bacteria in microscopy images
Omnipose, a deep learning software, is helping to solve the challenge of identifying varied and miniscule bacteria in microscopy images. It has gone beyond this initial goal to identify several other types of tiny objects in micrographs. The UW Medicine microbiology lab of Joseph Mougous and the University of Washington...
Investigating plasma signatures of platelet-derived proteins in acute pulmonary embolism
In a recent study published in Thrombosis Research, researchers determined plasma signatures of proteins related to or derived from platelets in acute isolated pulmonary embolism (iPE) and deep vein thrombosis-associated PE (DVT-PE), compared to isolated DVT (iDVT). Background. The two primary subtypes of PE are iPE and DVT-PE, and studies...
Women using chemical hair straightening products at higher risk for uterine cancer
Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
KAUST study reveals unexpected role for zinc in the prevention of Parkinson's disease
Revealing zinc's interaction with a critical transport protein underscores the need to study biological pathways under physiologically relevant conditions. Heavy metals in the body have long been thought to induce the aggregation of disease-linked proteins, but a KAUST study shows this is not always the case. It turns out that...
Researchers explore single-cell sequencing technologies to understand molecular mechanisms of autoimmune diseases
A recent review published in the Journal of Autoimmunity discussed the applications of single-cell ribonucleic acid sequencing (scRNA-seq) in understanding autoimmune disorders. The review comprehensively covered the principles, procedures, and sequencing platforms used in scRNA-seq, and explored its use in understanding the mechanisms of nine systemic and 32 organ-specific autoimmune...
How the ‘love hormone’ oxytocin may have heart-healing properties
Please can you introduce yourself and tell us about your background in biomedical engineering, as well as what interested you in conducting this research?. My name is Aitor Aguirre, and I am an Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Michigan State University. My lab applies engineering approaches to study how the human heart forms and responds to injury, with the goal of applying this knowledge to new regenerative medicine-based therapeutics.
Researchers examine how fermented vegetables affect inflammation markers in women
Diet is known to impact the human gut microbiota significantly throughout life. For example, several studies have reported high numbers of Bifidobacteria in the guts of infants who received breast milk. In contrast, high levels of Clostridia and Bifidobacteria were observed in formula-fed infants. Polysaccharide-rich diets are associated with increased...
Newly identified brain molecule orchestrates the immune system's responses to Alzheimer's and MS
UVA Health researchers have discovered a molecule in the brain responsible for orchestrating the immune system's responses to Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis (MS), potentially allowing doctors to supercharge the body's ability to fight those and other devastating neurological diseases. The molecule the researchers identified, called a kinase, is crucial...
Increased TMPRSS2 expression in tongue tissue of females and alcohol drinkers identified as a potential risk factor for SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, researchers explored the association between the expressions of angiotensin converting enzyme-2 (ACE-2) receptor and transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2) in the tongue tissue and dysgeusia during severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections. Background. Studies on...
Study links chemical composition of fine particulate air pollution to worse lung disease outcomes
People with a disease characterized by lung scarring that has no obvious cause are more likely to die if they live in areas with higher levels of air pollution composed of chemicals associated with industrial sources and vehicular traffic, according to new research led by University of Pittsburgh scientists. The...
Advances in nasal delivery of antibiotics
In a recent study published in the Journal of Drug Delivery Science and Technology, researchers reviewed the advances and challenges in the intranasal delivery of antibiotics. Antibiotics are substances that act against bacteria to prevent or treat infectious diseases. Notably, the overuse of antibiotics contributes to the growing bacterial resistance. Consequently, oral administration of antibiotics has been prevalent and preferred. Nevertheless, oral administration could result in adverse effects upon systemic distribution. Therefore, the route of antibiotic administration is critical to augment bioavailability and minimize undesirable adverse outcomes and the risk of resistance.
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
Inhalation therapeutics against COVID-19
A recent study published in the Pulmonary Pharmacology & Therapeutics journal described different inhalation therapeutic agents for treating respiratory viral infections like coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a challenge to people in terms of both treatment and prevention. Scientists were unable to provide prompt therapy or...
Danish researchers take an important step in finding a cure for HIV
For around 40 years, scientists all over the world have been unsuccessfully trying to find a cure for HIV, but now a team of researchers from Aarhus University and Aarhus University Hospital have apparently found an important element in the equation. So says Dr. Ole Schmeltz Søgaard, Professor of Translational...
In silico studies identify potent plant metabolites capable of inhibiting SARS-CoV-2
The continual emergence of new variants of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has been prolonging the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. These variants emerge due to the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 genome. Study: An integrated computational approach towards the screening of active plant metabolites as potential inhibitors...
Could COVID-19 infections trigger a relapse of mycosis fungoides or other cutaneous T-cell lymphomas?
In a recent clinical letter published by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, researchers highlight the potential role of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections in triggering the relapse of mycosis fungoides, a type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Objectives. The authors aimed to discuss a report which described the...
