Is Boston experiencing a boom of bookstores? Yes, it is.

“It doesn’t take a brilliant amount of perception to see that Boston needed more bookstores.”. There’s been good news recently for bibliophiles in Boston; a wave of independent bookstores are opening new storefronts around the city. Shop owners, managers, and industry leaders are cheering the development, which comes...
Like to Drink and Play Games? Another Activity Bar Is Coming to Boston This Week

It seems that activity bars are all the rage. More and more bars are opening up with things to do, leaving just hanging out at a bar watching TV and talking to strangers a thing of the past. Arcade bars are one of the themes of an activity bar that has become so popular, however, a new type of activity bar is popping up in Boston, Massachusetts, later this week.
New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day

New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
Somerville officials try to get the hole story

R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
Photos: Boston’s Mark Wahlberg Tells Us Why He Sold His Nearly $90 Million Beverly Hills Estate

Just wait until you see the photos of the Wahlberg family palatial estate in the the most famous zip code in America. 71 Beverly Park in Beverly Hills, California, is a 30,500 square foot home now off the market with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency in Beverly Hills, California, as it goes through the procedure of closing with new owners.
Boston mayor ‘devastated’ over triple shooting in Dorchester

Gun violence erupted again in Dorchester on Sunday night with a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue, Boston police said as reported by NBC Boston. According to the outlet, two men and a woman were shot around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two men in their mid-20s were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday night, one man was in critical condition while the other was stable, NBC reported.
This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever

A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
4 men stabbed in Boston's Theater District

BOSTON – Four men were stabbed early Sunday morning during an incident in Boston's Theater District.It happened around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Tremont and Stuart Streets.When Boston police officers arrived they found two victims. One of the men had life-threatening injuries and the other had less serious injuries.The man who had life-threatening injuries has since been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive.In addition to the two victims treated on scene, two other men checked themselves into area hospitals on their own.Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester was arrested at the scene of the stabbings. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal court on four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.No further information is currently available.
A formal wear football game in Boston raises money for veterans charity

Most fall football players are decked out in full pads and a helmet. But on Saturday in Rogers Park in Brighton, Mark Mitchell preferred a shiny gold suit. The 38-year-old former college football player, who played for Dean and Mount Ida Colleges, was competing in his fourth year with Three Piece Suit Football. The annual charity event has been held every October in Boston since 2014 after getting its start in Atlanta. And, as the name implies, all players were decked out in formal wear that went that went through the ringer of full contact, tackle football.
Trillium Acquires Equipment From Spencer Trappist Brewery

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. One of the biggest beermakers in the region has acquired the equipment used by an award-winning brewery that closed several months ago, and it is also selling one of its spaces. According to a blog post, Trillium has made a recent acquisition...
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine

I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
Salem dealing with biggest Halloween crowds in years

SALEM -- Two weeks before Halloween and Salem is already swamped. So much so, that on Saturday Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office sent out a press release just before 1 P.M. that indicated no parking spots were left in the Witch City. It urged visitors to only come to Salem on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Newburyport line.
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
