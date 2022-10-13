ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright City, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Arnold church and school celebrate 175th anniversary

Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Arnold have been getting ready for what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrations in the church’s history. The church and school turn 175 years old in 2023, and the parish started celebrating the milestone this fall in order to have everyone’s excitement peak for an anniversary celebration worship service scheduled for 10 a.m. May 14, 2023, at Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold, Senior Pastor Jeremy Schultz said.
ARNOLD, MO
Washington Missourian

Wreaths Across America coming to Union

Union will take part in a popular holiday tradition for the first time this year. The city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee recommended allowing local volunteers with Wreaths Across America to place wreaths on the grave markers of veterans buried at the two cemeteries the city owns, Union City Cemetery on North Washington Avenue, and Chiles Cemetery, on Riverview Drive. The full board of aldermen approved the request at its Monday meeting.
UNION, MO
Local
Missouri Society
City
Wright City, MO
FOX2Now

Pet of the Week: Dalph

ST. LOUIS – Dalph is a visually impaired, 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier. He was surrendered to the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center more than 300 days ago, and has lived at the facility since that time. Due to his disability, he needs to be adopted into a home where...
SAINT PETERS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
theprioryrecord.com

St. Louis, home of The Exorcist

That’s right, it’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is back. Filling the empty void between summer and Christmas, Halloween is a time full of cheesy horror flicks, weird-tasting legumes, and awkward costumes. Some cities across the United States are brimming with tales of the supernatural, but the “Gateway to the West” we know and love doesn’t receive the same spotlight. What if I told you that one of the greatest horror movies of all time was based on a story from right here in St. Louis? The story that inspired the 1973 film, The Exorcist, took place less than 20 minutes from Priory. For the residents of the cozy, colonial Bel-Nor neighborhood, a brush with the paranormal would stake its claim in St. Louis history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Festival
Festival
Society
Society
Boone Country Connection

A Local Grocery Store is Opening in New Melle

The New Melle Food Co-op is a new local grocery store coming to New Melle. The Co-op will offer food staples and local luxuries. The goal is to sell fresh produce, bulk goods, meat, dairy products, grab-n-go prepared foods, and other everyday grocery items. All items will be sourced as locally as possible. The Co-op is removing the middlemen, which allows the Co-op to offer healthy and fresh food that is affordable and accessible. Shopping at the Co-op is as simple as becoming a member for FREE in-store or online.
NEW MELLE, MO
recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
topshelfmusicmag.com

Panic! at the Disco takes vengeance on St. Louis

Panic! at the Disco made a stop in St. Louis on their Viva Las Vengeance tour. A packed Enterprise Center shook with the screams of excited fans as the show got underway. Kicking off the show was Dallas-based indie band little images, who really caught the crowd off guard with their intense start to the night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Tune in: County family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ game show

The Waites family of Festus will have their 15 minutes (and more) of fame when an upcoming episode of the “Family Feud” TV game show airs. Bryan and Stephanie Waites and three of their five children traveled to Atlanta in May to tape an appearance on the show. The results are under wraps until the episode airs, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on KDNL (Channel 30).
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

I-70 opens near Wentzville Parkway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An incident caused a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a...
WENTZVILLE, MO

