myleaderpaper.com
Arnold church and school celebrate 175th anniversary
Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Arnold have been getting ready for what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrations in the church’s history. The church and school turn 175 years old in 2023, and the parish started celebrating the milestone this fall in order to have everyone’s excitement peak for an anniversary celebration worship service scheduled for 10 a.m. May 14, 2023, at Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold, Senior Pastor Jeremy Schultz said.
Washington Missourian
Wreaths Across America coming to Union
Union will take part in a popular holiday tradition for the first time this year. The city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee recommended allowing local volunteers with Wreaths Across America to place wreaths on the grave markers of veterans buried at the two cemeteries the city owns, Union City Cemetery on North Washington Avenue, and Chiles Cemetery, on Riverview Drive. The full board of aldermen approved the request at its Monday meeting.
‘Haunted’ Alton hotel featured on Ghost Adventures TV show
ALTON, Ill. — The Mineral Springs Hotel is one of the oldest buildings in Alton, Illinois. It has a long history, and there are rumors that it is haunted. The building was featured in a 2019 episode of the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures series. “The Mineral Springs Hotel...
25th annual Bands of America returns to St. Louis
More than 60 bands came to the Dome at America's Center for the 25th annual Bands of America competition.
Pet of the Week: Dalph
ST. LOUIS – Dalph is a visually impaired, 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier. He was surrendered to the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center more than 300 days ago, and has lived at the facility since that time. Due to his disability, he needs to be adopted into a home where...
Renovations of local historic landmark back on track
The redevelopment of the historic Jefferson Arms building is back on after it has been stalled for the past six years.
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
St. Peters Plato’s Closet to host customer appreciation sale
ST. PETERS, Mo.– This Saturday at the Plato’s Closet St. Peters location, they are hosting a Take What You Need sale. On Oct. 15th the St. Peters location is holding a customer appriciation sale until supplies last. The sale is featuring clearance items only. Everything on the clearance...
edglentoday.com
Hawaiian Brothers Grill Will Bring New Restaurant To Edwardsville Fresh From Islands
EDWARDSVILLE - Area residents can soon expect something new and unique, fresh from the islands - Hawaiian Brothers Grill - at 2386 Troy Road, Edwardsville. Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy said Hawaiian Brothers is expected to open by the end of October. A visit to the new restaurant showed much of the work finished on the building.
theprioryrecord.com
St. Louis, home of The Exorcist
That’s right, it’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is back. Filling the empty void between summer and Christmas, Halloween is a time full of cheesy horror flicks, weird-tasting legumes, and awkward costumes. Some cities across the United States are brimming with tales of the supernatural, but the “Gateway to the West” we know and love doesn’t receive the same spotlight. What if I told you that one of the greatest horror movies of all time was based on a story from right here in St. Louis? The story that inspired the 1973 film, The Exorcist, took place less than 20 minutes from Priory. For the residents of the cozy, colonial Bel-Nor neighborhood, a brush with the paranormal would stake its claim in St. Louis history.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, October 13 to October 16
Check out the St. Louis Storytelling Festival, the Punk Rock Art Show, Seltzerland and more
Boone Country Connection
A Local Grocery Store is Opening in New Melle
The New Melle Food Co-op is a new local grocery store coming to New Melle. The Co-op will offer food staples and local luxuries. The goal is to sell fresh produce, bulk goods, meat, dairy products, grab-n-go prepared foods, and other everyday grocery items. All items will be sourced as locally as possible. The Co-op is removing the middlemen, which allows the Co-op to offer healthy and fresh food that is affordable and accessible. Shopping at the Co-op is as simple as becoming a member for FREE in-store or online.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Panic! at the Disco takes vengeance on St. Louis
Panic! at the Disco made a stop in St. Louis on their Viva Las Vengeance tour. A packed Enterprise Center shook with the screams of excited fans as the show got underway. Kicking off the show was Dallas-based indie band little images, who really caught the crowd off guard with their intense start to the night.
Look for Lions Choice ‘golden tickets’ to win free food for a year
A St. Louis-based restaurant is turning 55 on Oct. 26. Lion’s Choice is known for its famous roast beef sandwiches, fries, and frozen custard.
Let's Convert the Loop Trolley Into a Rolling Bathroom
If we're gonna be stuck with this thing, we might as well make it useful
myleaderpaper.com
Tune in: County family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ game show
The Waites family of Festus will have their 15 minutes (and more) of fame when an upcoming episode of the “Family Feud” TV game show airs. Bryan and Stephanie Waites and three of their five children traveled to Atlanta in May to tape an appearance on the show. The results are under wraps until the episode airs, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on KDNL (Channel 30).
KMOV
I-70 opens near Wentzville Parkway
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An incident caused a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a...
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
