ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Who Is Eligible for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys & Who Isn’t?

By Paul Grein
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Anitta , Zach Bryan , Dove Cameron , Becky G , Gayle , Latto , Måneskin , Muni Long , Lauren Spencer Smith and Lainey Wilson are among 368 artists who are vying for best new artist nominations at the 65th annual Grammy Awards . While the aforementioned artists appear to be front-runners to fill the 10 available slots, Grammy voters have a way of surprising us. And there are 358 other artists, some highly credible, who are also hoping to make the final list.

As expected, several newish artists who had previously received Grammy nominations were ruled ineligible, including Steve Lacy, Jack Harlow, Tems, Walker Hayes, Brent Faiyaz and Fivio Foreign. A previous nomination is an automatic disqualifier in this category (assuming the artist had released enough tracks to be eligible in a previous year).

Related

This Year's Best New Artist Grammy Nominees Might Actually Be New

10/13/2022

But for the most part, the Academy tries to err on the side of inclusiveness in this category. In the past, Whitney Houston, Richard Marx, Lady Gaga and many more potential best new artist nominees and even winners were ruled ineligible based on what were sometimes nitpicky technicalities. The Academy now looks for ways to include artists, not rule them out. Indeed, several of the artists who were ruled eligible this year have been around awhile. Becky G won best new artist at the Latin Grammys four years ago. Other best new artist contenders who aren’t exactly new include Conan Gray, Joji, Moneybagg Yo, Orville Peck and Yungblud.

Here are more noteworthy artists, not already named, who are fighting for one of the 10 nomination slots: Amyl and the Sniffers, Omar Apollo, Tenille Arts, Beabadoobee, Em Beihold, Blxst, BRELAND, EST Gee, Fireboy DML,  FLETCHER, Ali Gatie, GloRilla, Cody Johnson, Hayley Kiyoko, Coi Leray, Lil Tjay, The Linda Lindas, Parker McCollum, Tate McRae, Mitski, Flo Milli, PinkPantheress, Rex Orange County, Rina Sawayama, SEVENTEEN, Soccer Mommy, Stray Kids, Don Toliver, Tomorrow X Together, Twice, Tai Verdes, Wet Leg, Yahritza Y Su Esencia, Yeat, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Several of these artists have already won new artist prizes at other award shows. Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum won new female and male artist of the year, respectively, at the ACM Awards in March. Latto won best new artist at the BET Awards in June. Cameron won best new artist at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. GloRilla won best breakthrough hip-hop artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards in October.

Wilson is the leading nominee for the Country Music Awards, which will be presented on Nov. 9. She is nominated for new artist of the year at that show, along with Cody Johnson and Parker McCollum, who are also on the Grammy entry list, and HARDY and Walker Hayes, who are not.

The number of best new artist nominees at the Grammys jumped from five to eight four years ago, and from eight to 10 last year. The winners in the past four years, since the number of number of nominees expanded, were Dua Lipa (2018), Billie Eilish (2019), Megan Thee Stallion (2020) and Olivia Rodrigo (2021). As you can see, Grammy voters tend to favor female artists in this category. The 2017 winner (the last year there were just five nominees), was also a woman (Alessia Cara).

Last year’s nine other nominees — besides Rodrigo — were Arroj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks and Saweetie.

The number of artists vying for nominations in this category (368) is down from last year, when there were 463. But it’s up from the three years before that. The number of contenders in this category peaked in 2013 at 670.

First-round voting for the 65th annual Grammy Awards opened on Thursday (Oct. 13) and closes Oct. 23. Nominees will be announced on Nov. 15. The final-round voting window extends from Dec. 14 through Jan. 4, 2023. Winners will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as Staples Center) in Los Angeles.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Here’s Where the 2023 Grammys Categorized Genre-Blending Albums by Beyoncé, Demi Lovato & More

The walls that separate genres are coming down, which is a good thing in many ways. But it complicates things for the screening committees that decide where records should compete in the annual Grammy Awards process. Here are some albums that probably gave the screening committees pause – and where they are competing in the 65th annual Grammy Awards process. Related Bruno Mars Closes the Door on Silk Sonic Grammy Consideration: 'Humbly … Sexually Bow Out of… 10/14/2022 Demi Lovato’s Holy F*ck, Avril Lavigne’s Love Sux and Tears for Fears’ The Tipping Point are all on the line between pop and rock; all are competing...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Bad Bunny Leads 2022 American Music Awards Nominations: Full List

Bad Bunny leads the nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards with eight nods, including his first for artist of the year. If the Puerto Rican superstar wins in all eight categories, he would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMAs in a single year. Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are close behind with six nods each. That makes Bey and Swift the year’s top female nominees. The two powerhouses are facing off in three categories — artist of the year, favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album. Related How to Vote for the 2022 American Music Awards 10/13/2022 Adele, Harry...
Billboard

One of These 62 Songwriters Will Win the First Grammy for Songwriter of the Year

The list of 62 songwriters or songwriting teams that are vying for the newly created Grammy Award for songwriter of the year, non-classical includes such major names as Desmond Child, James Fauntleroy, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, Shane McAnally, Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. It also includes some surprises. The-Dream, who had a pair of top five albums on the Billboard 200 in 2009-10, and Michael Wilson Hardy, who records as HARDY, are both eligible. This award was specifically designed to celebrate songwriters who primarily write for other artists, rather than songwriters who are also artists or producers. Related These Major Artists May Not...
Billboard

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Will Compete in Pop Category Not Rap at 2023 Grammys

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards. Representatives for Minaj and The Recording Academy...
Billboard

Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ Tops Hot 100 for Third Week, Doja Cat’s ‘Vegas’ Hits Top 10

Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” notches a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, two weeks after it ascended to the summit. Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen achieves his first top five Hot 100 hit as “You Proof” rises from No. 7 to No. 5 and Doja Cat reaches the top 10 with “Vegas” (11-10). The latter samples Big Mama Thornton’s 1953 classic “Hound Dog,” which Elvis Presley famously covered in 1956, marking the latest chart success for the iconic song. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts...
Billboard

How to Vote for the 2022 American Music Awards

You’ve probably heard that the American Music Awards are voted on entirely by fans, unlike the Grammy Awards, which are voted on strictly by members of the Recording Academy. But how exactly do you vote in the AMAs, if you are so inclined? Related Bad Bunny Leads 2022 American Music Awards Nominations: Full List 10/13/2022 Nominations for the 2022 AMAs were announced on Thursday (Oct. 13). Fan voting is now open in all but one of this year’s 37 categories. Voting in that category, favorite K-pop artist, will open on Nov. 1. Let’s answer some questions you may have about voting and, while we’re at it,...
Billboard

2022 CMT Artists of the Year: Alan Jackson, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce & More Honored

One of country music’s most respected singer-songwriters honoring another of the genre’s most revered singer-songwriters made for a signature moment during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, which airs Friday (Oct. 14) on CMT, and taped the evening of Oct. 12. Alan Jackson, who received the artist of a lifetime award, stood center stage at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center and paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at the age of 90. “There will never be another Loretta Lynn,” he told the crowd, eliciting cheers. The evening marked a celebration of some of the most successful artists...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Grammys 2023: Categories With Most & Fewest Entries

All Grammys count the same toward someone’s career Grammy total, but we all know they’re not really on an equal footing. Every media outlet on Earth will report the winners of album of the year and record of the year next Feb. 5, but good luck trying to find out who won best regional roots music album (we’ll have it, of course). Some categories are far more competitive than others. There are more than 20 times as many entries in this year’s most populated category, song of the year (686), as in this year’s least populated category, best opera recording (30)....
Billboard

Here’s Why Nicki Minaj & Latto Are Beefing

Nicki Minaj‘s frustrations regarding her Grammy genre shuffle have resulted in the latest rap beef. During an Instagram Live on Thursday, Minaj voiced her concerns over “Super Freaky Girl” being moved from the rap category to pop on the 2023 Grammy ballet, deeming it unfair. Minaj — who despite countless hit singles and albums and 10 nominations over the years has yet to win a Grammy — is not the first artist to raise questions about the Recording Academy’s categorizing methods. In the video, she mentions Drake’s best rap song win with “Hotline Bling” at the 2017 Grammys (a point of...
Billboard

The 5 Best Displays at the New Bruce Springsteen Live! Exhibit at the Grammy Museum

“Once Bruce walks out on stage, the only question in my mind is: is this going to be an absolutely great show, one of the greatest shows he’s ever done or the greatest show he’s ever done? That’s the range,” says Bruce Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau in a video at the new Bruce Springsteen Live! Exhibit at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. While that may be a bit (but only a little) hyperbolic, The Boss is renowned for both the high caliber and marathon duration of his concerts, and the exhibit — which officially opens Saturday (Oct. 15) and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week. Oct. 21 Arctic Monkeys, The CarCarly Rae Jepsen, The Loneliest TimeMeghan Trainor, Takin’ It BackTaylor Swift, MidnightsTegan and Sara, Crybaby Nov. 4 Joji, SmithereensPhoenix, Alpha ZuluSpice Girls, Spiceworld 25The Pretty Reckless, Other Worlds Nov. 11 Bruce Springsteen, Only the Strong SurviveLouis Tomlinson, Faith in the Future Nov. 18 ENHYPEN, Sadame Nov. 25 Stormzy, This Is What I Mean More from BillboardThe 50 Best Albums of 2022 So Far: Staff PicksCalvin Harris Unveils Star-Studded Tracklist for 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2'R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Russ Millions, UMI, Kaash Paige & More
Billboard

Fans Choose The 1975’s ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The 1975‘s latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 14) on Billboard, choosing the British pop-rock band’s fifth studio project as their favorite new music release of the past week. Being Funny in a Foreign Language beat out new music by Blink-182 (“Edging”), Lil Baby (It’s Only Me), Nessa Barrett (Young Forever), Red Hot Chili Peppers (Return of the Dream Canteen), and others. The Jack Antonoff-produced album features previously released singles “Happiness,” “Part of the Band,” “I’m in Love With You” and “All I Need to...
Billboard

Rauw Alejandro, Sebastian Yatra & More Set to Perform at 2022 Latin Grammys

Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Jesse & Joy, and Sebastián Yatra are set to perform at the Latin Grammy Awards, the Latin Recording Academy announced Monday (Oct. 17). The first group of confirmed artists also includes the 2022 Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís. All are nominated for the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards, which will be held on Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Alejandro, who was a 2020 best new artist nominee and won his first golden gramophone last year, has eight nominations this year that include recording of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

NCT 127 Talks ‘2 Baddies’ Album & Reconnecting With U.S. Fans on Tour

NCT 127‘s North American takeover continues, this time with a visit to Billboard News to discuss what its been like coming up during the K-pop boom as well as the success of the group’s recently released album, 2 Baddies. The K-pop stars sat down with Billboard News host Tetris Kelly and shared their thoughts on 2 Baddies cementing a new accolade for the group, making them the second K-pop group to have three top five albums in the United States. “‘2 Baddies’ is our fourth album, and within our company [SM Entertainment], there’s this legendary line of fourth albums,” rapper...
Billboard

Farruko, Pablo Alborán & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

It was a busy release week in Latin music, with a number of artists gifting fans with new albums, including Piso 21 (777), Joss Favela (Aclarando la Mente) and Silvestre Dangond (Intruso). But which release is your favorite? Colombian boy band Piso 21 gifted fans with their fourth studio album 777 — home to 16 tracks. The set kicks off with the Manuel Turizo-assisted “Los Cachos,” which can be considered a sequel to their 2018 banger “Dejala Que Vuelva.” Unlike “Dejala,” about a guy convinced his ex will come back, “Los Cachos” is about a girl who has officially moved on from...
Billboard

Dan Auerbach-Led The Arcs Prepping First Album in 8 Years, ‘Electrophonic Chronic’

Black Keys singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach‘s side project, The Arcs, will release their first album in 8 years in early 2023. Electrophonic Chronic — the follow-up to the band’s 2015 debut, Yours, Dreamily — is due out on Jan. 27 through Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label. Related GARNiDELiA Talk New Single 'Gen'ai Yuugi,' NFT Project & More: Interview  10/13/2022 The band previewed the 12-track album on Thursday (Oct. 13) the the funky first single, “Keep on Dreamin’,” which dropped along with a psychedelic, pinball-themed animated video directed and illustrated by Robert Schober, with character design by El Oms. The collection was produced by Auerbach and...
Billboard

SZA Reveals She Recorded ‘A Hundred’ Songs for Sophomore Album, Which She Says Is Coming ‘Any Day’

The wait for SZA‘s sophomore album has drawn on for half a decade now, but the singer dished on Monday (Oct. 17) that she’s spent all that time recording a whole lot of music. At LAX airport, the Grammy winner was approached by TMZ for details about the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl, and she let slip that it’s set to arrive “any day” without giving a specific release date. “I’m hoping it goes well,” she added of the studio set. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' Tops Hot 100 for Third Week, Doja Cat's 'Vegas' Hits Top 10 10/17/2022 As she made her way to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From David Guetta, Artbat & Idris Elba, SG Lewis & Tove Lo and More

This week in dance music: we were there for the pair of shows Zedd played to honor the ten-year anniversary of his debut Clarity, we caught up with Wreckno about the special meaning behind their Electric Forest set this past June, we went deep with Kerri Chandler on the occasion of his most recent album, and we saw the queen Björk hit Hot Dance/Electronic albums with her latest, Fossora. And new music? You know we’ve got it. Let’s dig in. David Guetta & Artbat feat. Idris Elba, “It’s Ours” Is it future rave? Melodic techno? A cryptic spoken-word ballad featuring one...
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Channels Beauty Pageant & Brings Out Full Rock Band on ‘SNL’: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion expertly delivered songs from her latest album while pulling double duty as host and musical guest during Saturday Night Live on Oct. 15. Related Megan Thee Stallion Says After 'SNL' 'I Really Gotta Take a Break' 10/16/2022 In between her hilarious sketches, the 27-year-old superstar rapper performed three tracks from her August-released sophomore album, Traumazine, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. For her first song, with an introduction by SNL cast member Bowen Yang, Meg channeled a beauty pageant while performing “Anxiety.” With a large tiara set as the backdrop, the rapper donned a beautiful red sequence dress while...
Billboard

How Omar Apollo Found Clarity While Writing ‘Evergreen’

With his debut studio album Ivory, Omar Apollo shows listeners exactly who he is. The previously elusive singer from Indiana leaned into all aspects of his identity throughout the 16-track effort — from raw, genre-defying cuts like “Invincible,” alongside Daniel Caesar, to Spanglish trap banger “Tamagotchi,” which reveals a refreshingly playful Apollo. But it was “Evergreen,” a soulful, R&B-tinged deep cut, that captured the hearts of fans and catapulted Apollo onto the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, through what every artists hopes for in 2022: a viral TikTok moment. It took a few tries for the bridge to...
INDIANA STATE
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy