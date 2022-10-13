ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rico Panamera, Junior
4d ago

Cardi gave her a chance to recant. She went further in. Look how that turned out. Im no Cardi fan, but she should keep her foot on the gas till she collects every cent. This wasnt TashaK's first rodeo, but it will be her last.

Bobbie Morriss
4d ago

I mean I'm all for the freedom of speech and stuff. but there ain't no reason to be defamatory and hateful. what that girl posts has no educational or entertainment value even. there's nothing funny about talking down on somebody, trying to step on them to make yourself feel more important and ruining their life in the process. she's got kids man. ain't no need for all that she minds her business that other girl needs to mind hers

Youtube Lover
3d ago

Tasha was definitely in the wrong but from watching her videos, she still don't get it. Her mouth will definitely be the death of her career. Moving to Africa won't save her.

BET

Cardi B Discovers YouTube Vlogger Tasha K Only Has $1083.02 In Her Business Account

Cardi B attempted to collect the $3 million that YouTube vlogger Tasha K owes her, and what was in the relocated woman’s bank account was nowhere near what Cardi’s due. Radar Online reported that Tasha K, born Tasha Kebe, had exactly $1083.02 in her business account at Chase Bank. Court records disclosed the information to the Bronx rapper– who is seemingly not playing about her money. Cardi has moved forward with forcefully trying to gain her monetary judgment issued by a judge.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
HollywoodLife

50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 25, Slams Rapper As ‘Entitled’ For His Previous Low Child Support Payments

50 Cent, 47, may brag about living large, but his son Marquise, 25, says the “In Da Club” rapper should be embarrassed by how little he was paying in child support. The rapper’s son slammed his Grammy-winning dad as “entitled” in an Oct. 10, 2022 Instagram post, where he also mocked his pop by offering him $6700 (or one child support payment) in exchange for an entire day of his time.
Fortune

Black media mogul Byron Allen sues McDonald’s for a whopping $10 billion, arguing it cuts out African American-owned business

Byron Allen said McDonalds only spent $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on African American media. Mcdonald’s is facing a massive lawsuit following an accusation by media mogul Byron Allen that they are purposely excluding black-owned media in their advertising campaigns. Allen, owner of Allen Media Group,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Alex Jones claims his furious Sandy Hook trial rant at crying victim families ‘destroyed’ their lawyer

Alex Jones has bizarrely claimed that his irate outburst during testimony at the second defamation trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies did more damage to the opposition than himself.The Infowars host fumed at reporters outside the court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Friday morning as his defence attorney Norm Pattis was inside telling the judge he would waive the right to cross examine Mr Jones.Mr Pattis said he hoped the move would “lower the temperature” in court and that Mr Jones will take the stand at a later point in the trial as a witness for the defence.Tensions flared...
WATERBURY, CT
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”

Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...

