Cardi gave her a chance to recant. She went further in. Look how that turned out. Im no Cardi fan, but she should keep her foot on the gas till she collects every cent. This wasnt TashaK's first rodeo, but it will be her last.
I mean I'm all for the freedom of speech and stuff. but there ain't no reason to be defamatory and hateful. what that girl posts has no educational or entertainment value even. there's nothing funny about talking down on somebody, trying to step on them to make yourself feel more important and ruining their life in the process. she's got kids man. ain't no need for all that she minds her business that other girl needs to mind hers
Tasha was definitely in the wrong but from watching her videos, she still don't get it. Her mouth will definitely be the death of her career. Moving to Africa won't save her.
