And finally today, what happens when an underdog Welsh soccer club gets the attention of two Hollywood stars looking for a new challenge? Two years ago, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney decided, as one does, that running the world's third oldest professional soccer club was just the challenge they were looking for, despite knowing next to nothing about professional soccer. The team, Wrexham, had been sitting in U.K. football's lowest tier for 14 years. That's when Reynolds, better known for playing the Marvel character Deadpool, and McElhenney of "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" stepped in. Here's Ryan Reynolds making the duo's sales pitch on a conference call to Wrexham's fans and club executives.

1 DAY AGO