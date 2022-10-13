Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Our favorite BTS deep cuts
The Korean pop band BTS will complete mandatory military service under South Korean law, meaning they will reconvene as a group around 2025. This break presses pause on a career that includes mega hits like "Dynamite" and "Butter." But their discography is farther-reaching than casual fans might think. So we're revisiting our episode from earlier this year that showcases some discoveries in the BTS catalog.
NPR
Baking 'Pan Solo' might take more than 100 hours, but the time spent is worth it
JOHN BOYEGA: (As Finn) Solo, we'll figure it out. We'll use the Force. HARRISON FORD: (As Han Solo) That's not how the Force works. PETER MAYHEW: (As Chewbacca, speaking Shyriiwook). PFEIFFER: I think the answer has to be Han Solo. CHANG: Close, but you'd butter think again. We're talking about...
NPR
Mexican audiences started a trend of throwing stuffed toys at performers
Music fans in Mexico are throwing things at artists, but they aren't getting hurt. In fact, the artists welcome it because the objects are small stuffed toys. Jeanette Hernandez is a freelance culture writer who follows all things in Latin pop culture. JEANETTE HERNANDEZ: It started out what seemed like...
Balthazar restaurant owner U-turns on James Corden ban and claims TV host ‘apologised profusely’
James Corden is no longer banned from a New York restaurant, its owner has said. Keith McNally, proprietor of Manhattan restaurant Balthazar, U-turned on his stance after initially accusing the comedian of “abusive” behaviour towards his staff.The restaurateur shared a second photo of Corden in an update on Instagram on Monday night (17 October) and claimed: “James Corden just called me and apologised profusely. Having f***ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.”He joked: “So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for nine months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from...
NPR
Sunday Puzzle: Words of a feather
And it's time to play The Puzzle. RASCOE: Joining us is Will Shortz. He's puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION. Good to talk to you, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha. RASCOE: And Will, please remind us of last week's challenge. SHORTZ: Yes,...
‘The Route,’ a Celebration of Spain’s Most Legendary Club Scene, Broken Down by its Creator and Producer
CANNES — An Atresplayer Premium Original, “The Route,” begins as the lead characters’ time together ends, in 1993. A star DJ on Valencia’s Ruta de Bakalao, Marc’s heart isn’t in it anymore. He visits his family home and sits in his bedroom, still plastered with teenage memorabilia, trying to connect with a younger self who felt music with passion. For Sento, clubbing is now a business. Toni wonders if it’s time to go home. “The Route” (“La Ruta”) then goes back in time, one episode at a time to end to when the friends first met, in 1981, and enjoyed some kind of innocence....
NPR
Our biggest orchestras are finally playing more music by women. What took so long?
As recently as 2018, many of the top U.S. orchestras were playing little, if any, music by women composers. What a difference four years can make. (SOUNDBITE OF MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA PERFORMANCE OF JESSIE MONTGOMERY'S "STARBURST") PFEIFFER: That's a piece by Jessie Montgomery, one of many women composers whose music is...
NPR
Mother-daughter bakers create a 6 foot Han Solo sculpture in bread
(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "THE IMPERIAL MARCH (DARTH VADER'S THEME)") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Mother-daughter team Hannalee and Catherine Pervan love baking, and they also love science fiction. Their latest creation combines both. It's a six-foot sculpture of Han Solo as he looked at the end of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." Remember, Han was frozen in carbonite, hands straining to reach out. The whole thing is made out of bread. They call it Pan Solo. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Meet the Twitch streamer creating performance art for hundreds of thousands of viewers
The streamer Jerma985 is creating huge, surreal productions for hundreds of thousands of viewers on Twitch. After his latest big show, a baseball game between clowns and magicians, we ask how-and why?. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. You could say Jerma985 is something of a performance artist. He creates huge, elaborate, surreal...
Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate Kanye West’s acquisition of his right-wing social media platform, while defending the rapper by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.“He’s obviously wanting to have a conversation that plenty of people want to have and I think that he is trying to engage in the free speech environment,” said the app chief executive and husband of Candace Owens. “But I would like to say that he’s in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative.”The takeover by West, who is legally known as Ye,...
NPR
My Unsung Hero series: A man remembers a helpful employee at a shoe store
The next installment of the "My Unsung Hero" series comes from a man who remembers when an employee at a shoe store helped his wife, who lives with early onset Alzheimer's. Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.
NPR
What happens when an underdog soccer club gets the attention of a couple of actors
And finally today, what happens when an underdog Welsh soccer club gets the attention of two Hollywood stars looking for a new challenge? Two years ago, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney decided, as one does, that running the world's third oldest professional soccer club was just the challenge they were looking for, despite knowing next to nothing about professional soccer. The team, Wrexham, had been sitting in U.K. football's lowest tier for 14 years. That's when Reynolds, better known for playing the Marvel character Deadpool, and McElhenney of "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" stepped in. Here's Ryan Reynolds making the duo's sales pitch on a conference call to Wrexham's fans and club executives.
Tamron Hall teams up with the Purple Leash Project
The Purple Leash Project is helping by creating special spaces for animals to sleep and play so everyone can heal.
Comments / 0