A Studio Audience Will Decide if a Painting by Hitler Should be Destroyed in a New UK Television Show

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Agatha Christie’s Hjerson’ Heads to Topic, SBS Australia in ZDF Studios Deal (EXCLUSIVE)
CANNES — TV series “Agatha Christie’s Hjerson” has been picked up by streamer Topic for North America and by the Australian channel SBS, ZDF Studios announced Tuesday at Cannes Mipcom trade fair. “Agatha Christie’s Hjerson” is being sold as both a 45-minute series and four feature-length stories. Topic has taken exclusive rights for the U.S. and Canada. SBS, a multicultural Australian broadcaster, has also closed an exclusive deal for the drama series. Additionally, ZDF Studios has licensed the program to VOD platforms Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, Deutsche Telekom and Huawei for German speaking territories, as well as Germany’s public broadcaster, ZDF. Other buyers include Viasat...
‘The Route,’ a Celebration of Spain’s Most Legendary Club Scene, Broken Down by its Creator and Producer
CANNES — An Atresplayer Premium Original, “The Route,” begins as the lead characters’ time together ends, in 1993. A star DJ on Valencia’s Ruta de Bakalao, Marc’s heart isn’t in it anymore. He visits his family home and sits in his bedroom, still plastered with teenage memorabilia, trying to connect with a younger self who felt music with passion. For Sento, clubbing is now a business. Toni wonders if it’s time to go home. “The Route” (“La Ruta”) then goes back in time, one episode at a time to end to when the friends first met, in 1981, and enjoyed some kind of innocence....
Observer
Kanye West Will Acquire Parler, the Right-Wing Social Media Platform
Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by Ye, will acquire Parler, the alt-right social media platform. The deal is expected to close within the next few months. Ye had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted this month for posting anti-Semitic content. He had been temporarily banned from the platforms in the past for sharing a post containing a racial epithet and tweeting the phone number of Randall Lane, a Forbes editor.
Balthazar restaurant owner U-turns on James Corden ban and claims TV host ‘apologised profusely’
James Corden is no longer banned from a New York restaurant, its owner has said. Keith McNally, proprietor of Manhattan restaurant Balthazar, U-turned on his stance after initially accusing the comedian of “abusive” behaviour towards his staff.The restaurateur shared a second photo of Corden in an update on Instagram on Monday night (17 October) and claimed: “James Corden just called me and apologised profusely. Having f***ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.”He joked: “So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for nine months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from...
Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate Kanye West’s acquisition of his right-wing social media platform, while defending the rapper by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.“He’s obviously wanting to have a conversation that plenty of people want to have and I think that he is trying to engage in the free speech environment,” said the app chief executive and husband of Candace Owens. “But I would like to say that he’s in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative.”The takeover by West, who is legally known as Ye,...
Comments / 0