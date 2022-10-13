Read full article on original website
CBS News poll shows Democrats losing steam in House races
A new CBS News battleground tracker poll shows that Democrats' gains have stalled. Republicans have a solid chance to win 224 House seats, enough to regain the majority. Dave Levinthal, deputy editor at Insider, joined CBS News to discuss.
