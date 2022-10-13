Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Economists expect recession, job losses by 2023
Leading economists say the U.S. will enter a recession in the coming 12 months as the Federal Reserve attempts to bring down high inflation, the economy contracts and employers cut jobs, according to an Oct. 16 report from The Wall Street Journal. Economists place the recession probability in the next...
beckershospitalreview.com
Beyond denials: seeing the bigger picture to increase payment
To reduce denials, providers have traditionally focused on specific tactics instead of an overall organizational strategy to decrease denials and increase revenue. During an executive roundtable at Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, Jay Ahlmer, president of Versalus Health, discussed the new approach of an aligned focused payment improvement strategy instead of today's department-level initiatives.
beckershospitalreview.com
Unlike labor costs and inflation, the revenue cycle is more controllable for health systems
Hospitals and health systems nationwide face difficult financial conditions. Margins are down, labor expenses continue to rise and CARES Act funding is drying up. To drive margin improvements and reduce administrative expenses, many organizations are striving to implement an end-to-end revenue management plan. At Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
KLAS Research/Bain report on health IT spending: 7 things to know
Healthcare providers are doubling down on software investments as they emerge from the pandemic, focusing on revenue cycle management, patient intake and cybersecurity, according to an Oct. 17 report from KLAS Research and Bain & Co. Here are seven other things to know from the report:. 1. Forty-five percent of...
Codeless AI Infrastructure Company Pixis Enters the Spanish Market
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Pixis, the Californian headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Ultano Kindelan as the Country Manager of Spain citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005004/en/ Ultano Kindelan - Country Manager for Spain (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart to sell over-the-counter hearing aids for $199
National retailers began selling over-the-counter hearing aids Oct. 17, about three months after President Joe Biden signed an executive order telling HHS to speed up the years-in-the-making promise. The Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act was passed in 2017, but enforcement of the act was dormant for about five years. Following the...
beckershospitalreview.com
ASHP leader: What the Adderall shortage means for drug supply visibility
After the FDA confirmed the nationwide Adderall shortage Oct. 12, Becker's spoke with Michael Ganio, PharmD, to discuss the shortage and what separates it from the other 260 drugs currently in short supply. Dr. Ganio is the senior director of pharmacy practice and quality of the American Society of Health-System...
beckershospitalreview.com
FTC opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University, Crouse Health System merger
The Federal Trade Commission staff opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health System's request to grant a certificate of public advantage. The request could shield the merger from antitrust laws and lead to higher healthcare costs, lower quality and less access to care, and depressed wages for area hospital workers, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the Federal Trade Commission.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 Strategies for Health System Growth in a Volatile Environment
Healthcare was built for stability, so it often fails to keep up with change—especially the volatility and uncertainty facing the industry today. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced providers to respond to day-to-day needs, sparking more workforce shortages and burnout, payers, private equity firms, new entrants, and other innovators invested in digital health, primary care, and additional network growth strategies – not just to close gaps in care but to meet heightened consumer expectations.
beckershospitalreview.com
Why big health systems are moving to Epic
Two large health systems — Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare and Houston-based Memorial Hermann — recently switched their EHRs from Oracle Cerner to Epic, continuing a trend of bigger hospital groups moving to the Verona, Wis.-based software giant. Several health system CIOs and other IT leaders told Becker's the reasons...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cancer vaccine could be ready by 2030, BioNTech founders say
Personalized cancer vaccines are a few years away from regulators' approval and being available for the public, BioNTech co-founders Uğur Şahin, MD, PhD, and Özlem Türeci, MD, told the BBC Oct. 16. Dr. Şahin and Dr. Türeci, who teamed up with Pfizer early in the COVID-19...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 health systems affected by Kaye-Smiths vendor breach
Six health systems have reported that some of their patient and employee data has been compromised due to a ransomware attack against third-party printing vendor Kaye-Smith. In June, Kaye-Smith learned that an unauthorized individual had gained access to information in its systems. The vendor, which provides billing services to multiple health systems across the country, also found that the breached information included patient and employee data from some of the health systems it serves.
Comments / 0