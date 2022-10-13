SF Giants: How much will their players make via arbitration?

MLB Trade Rumors released their annual salary arbitration predictions. Check out their predictions for the 13 eligible SF Giants.

The SF Giants currently have 13 players on the roster under team control through 2023 via arbitration. The front office can non-tender any of those players and make them free agents, but they have to tender them arbitration offers if they want to keep them from hitting the open market. Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors released his latest arbitration projections, which are considered the most accurate in the industry. They should serve as a quality estimate of what each eligible Giants player will receive if they go through arbitration.

SF Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski low-fives third-base coach Mark Hallberg. (2022) Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Yastrzemski: $5.7 million

Mike Yastrzemski had the least productive season of his big-league career in 2022. While he was an everyday player for the Giants, offering consistently above-average defense in right and center field, he hit just .214/.305/.392 in 148 games with 31 doubles and 17 home runs. With that said, Yaz hit .255/.336/.500 from 2019-2021 in more than 1,100 plate appearances.

Logan Webb: $4.8 million

The Giants second-best starting pitcher in each of the past two seasons, Logan Webb set new career highs in several categories this season. He finished the year with a 2.90 ERA in 192.1 innings pitched (32 starts) with 163 strikeouts and 49 walks. ERA estimators were a bit lower on his overall performance but still considered him an above-average starter (3.59 xERA, 3.04 FIP, 3.32 xFIP).

J.D. Davis: $3.8 million

J.D. Davis was an amazing acquisition at the trade deadline. He was arguably the Giants best hitter in the second half of the season and still managed a .248/.340/.418 triple-slash for the season despite his ugly start to the year with the Mets. A career .265/.350/.439 hitter, it seems like the Giants have a valuable corner bat going forward.

Jakob Junis: $3.3 million

The latest Giants reclamation project, Jakob Junis was a solid swingman for the team this season. He got off to a hot start but faded in the second half after a stint on the injured list. He finished the year with a 4.42 ERA in 112 innings pitched. He will need to improve next season and it seems like the Giants believe he is best suited for a long-relief role.

Austin Slater: $2.7 million

Arguably the Giants best all-around position player when he's at his best, Austin Slater has been consistently marred by injuries and inconsistency against right-handed pitching. He remains a quality defender at all three outfield spots and a force at the plate against southpaws. He hit .264/.366/.408 with seven home runs and 12 stolen bases this season in 125 games.

SF Giants infielder Thairo Estrada throws a ball to first base. (2022) Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Thairo Estrada: $2.4 million

Thairo Estrada transitioned from a solid bench piece in 2021 to the Giants starting second baseman in 2022. He hit .260/.322/.402 with 14 home runs in 140 games and graded out as an above-average defender according to Outs Above Average. He's also a viable defensive shortstop, providing manager Gabe Kapler some added defensive versatility.

Jarlín García: $2.4 million

Jarlín García has quietly been the Giants most consistent reliever since he was acquired off waivers before the 2020 season. A bad final month of the season tanked his ERA on the year to 3.74, but over the past three seasons, García has a 2.84 ERA in 152 innings pitched.

John Brebbia: $1.9 million

A former setup man with the Cardinals, John Brebbia returned to his early-career form in 2022, proving to be on of the bullpen's best arms. Brebbia was a victim of his own success, making a league-leading 76 appearances this season, and seemed to tire in the final weeks of the season, but he still finished the year with a 3.18 ERA in 68 innings pitched.

Tyler Rogers: $1.8 million

Tyler Rogers was one of the best relievers in MLB in 2021 but got off to a horrendous start this season. He finished the season with a 3.57 ERA in 75.2 innings, but that overshadows how effective he was late in the year. In 11 appearances after September 1st, Rogers completed 16.2 innings without allowing a run.

SF Giants 1B/OF LaMonte Wade Jr. takes a swing. (2022) D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

LaMonte Wade Jr.: $1.4 million



LaMonte Wade Jr. was a hero of the 2021 Giants season, but his offensive struggles this year have raised questions about his future with the team. Wade posted a .207/.305/.359 line in 2022 with just seven doubles and eight home runs in 77 games this season. Limited defensively to first base and the corner outfield, the Giants need Wade to return to his 2021 form at the plate, when he hit .253/.326/.482.

Jharel Cotton: $1.1 million



A late-season acquisition off waivers , Jharel Cotton has been a solid reliever over the past two seasons between stints with the Rangers, Twins, and Giants. He allowed seven runs in eight innings pitched with the Giants, but still finished the season with a 3.56 ERA in 43 innings.

Scott Alexander: $1.1 million



A minor-league free agent signing, Scott Alexander emerged as an excellent left-handed reliever late in the season. Alexander completed 17.2 innings in 17 MLB appearances this season, recording a 1.04 ERA. Given his solid big-league track record (career 3.00 ERA), he should be a part of the team's bullpen next season.

Zack Littell: $900 thousand



Zack Littell was optioned late in the season after an outburst on the mound when he was removed from a game by Kapler. Coming off a great season in 2021, Littell struggled this year. He recorded a 5.08 ERA in 44.1 innings pitched. Given his inconsistency and the seemingly tense relationship with the team's manager, it will be interesting to see if Littell returns to the team in 2022.